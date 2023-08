Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is missing from his home, and we see Manjari (Ami Trivedi) call Rohan to find out about him. Later on, we see that Abhimanyu will also break down because of Abhir, as now he misses his son very much.we see every family supporting Muskan from going to Mumbai, but Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) is not very happy because of this. Later on, we see Abhimanyu drinking so much alcohol and roaming on the main road. Well, viewers are really upset about seeing Abhimanyu's condition. On the other side, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni) coming to meet Abhimanyu. Well, Abhimanyu is not in the state of mind to meet Abhir. Let's see now what Abhir will do because he thinks that because of him, Abhimanyu will suffer a lot.but for Abhir all three of his parents are important. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - TRP Report Week 30: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 out of TOP 5, Anupamaa continues to reign [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhinav and Akshara trying their best to make Abhimanyu come out of this pain, but Manjari told them to stay away from him. In spite of that, we see Abhir's request from his dida that he will solve everything. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming track. Will Abhimanyu get over this pain?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television, and this show has completed its fourteen years. and viewers give so much love and respect to their viewers. Well, we see the show starer with Akshara, aka Hina Khan, who also just nailed her character, and Naira, aka Shivangi Joshi, who also spread her charm in the show, and the third generation of the show,Akshara, aka Pranali Rathod, who also just spread her charm in the show. Well, the latest track is all about Abhir. Because we see Abhinav, Akshara, and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda), they all love him equally, and now only destiny can solve their problems. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara feels guilty for Abhimanyu's breakdown post Abhir's decision

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see in new promo that Abhinav will die because of Abhimanyu .as they both go to the cliff and suddenly Abhinav leg was slipped down ,and he will slip with the cliff but everyone misunderstands Abhimanyu. well let's see will ever Akshara trust Abhimanyu and forgives him. lets wait to see the upcoming track which is going to be very emotional for the viewers.