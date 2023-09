Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist September 4 : The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follows the journey of Akshara, aka Pranali Rathod, Abhimanyu, aka Harshad Chopda and Aarohi, aka Karishma Sawant . Well, in the latest track, we see Akshara prepare to teach Abhimanyu to sing, and once again Abhimanyu's feelings towards Akshara are coming to the fore. Later on, we see Abhir and Abhimanyu perform together and win the award and it's a treat to see their bond and performances. Later on, one car speeds towards Akshara and she's about to get hit but Abhimanyu saves her. He then brings up the same topic that happened six years ago, and Akshara gets angry and also tells Abhimanyu that their relationship would never change. Well, we have to wait to see how Abhimanyu handles his emotions. On the other side, we see they all are getting ready for the Janmashtami festival, and Abhimanyu comes to apologise to her. Akshara once again forgives him. Also Read - Harshad Chopda, Mohsin Khan and more Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai men who stole hearts

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that everyone is performing the rituals of Janmashtami, but some people are mocking Akshara (Pranali Rathod) while she is doing the pooja of Shri Krishna as she is a widow. They tell her to not do the pooja. Well, we see that Abhimanyu (Hartshad Chopda) gets very angry listening to this. It might be possible that Abhimanyu will not be able to control his emotions and support Akshara completely. Is this the start of the two coming together? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Little Naira is now a fashionista; take a look at Ashnoor Kaur's then-now pictures

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see so many interesting twists and turns. Because Abhimanyu's feelings are again growing towards Akshara and he becomes protective of her. Well, viewers really like this calm and very down-to-earth Abhimanyu. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans sympathize with Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu, get upset with Akshara

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows and viewers love the AbhiRa track, but after Abhimanyu's anger issues, the two got separated, and then Abhinav came into their lives. Abhinav and Akshara's chemistry was equally loved but after his demise, viewers are again hopeful to see AbhiRa reunite.