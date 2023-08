Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jai Soni) finally decide to get Abhimanyu out of his pain, and they both request that the family come for a picnic. Later on, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) still facing the fact that no one loves him, and finally, we see Akshara make Abhimanyu understand everything on the other side. Tomorrow is Abhinav's birthday. Well, it might be possible that this birthday becomes the last birthday for Abhinav. Later on, we will see Akshara and Abhinav spend some beautiful time with each other. Well, after so much drama, we see that both families were enjoying their beautiful time, but suddenly Abhinav feels unwell. Let's see what happens to him. It might be possible that he will feel that this is his last time. Let's wait to see what will finally happen. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara, Abhinav gave Abhimanyu all their support, but he destroyed Akshara's life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that finally Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will realize that because of Abhir's happiness, he will sacrifice everything, and finally he will hug Abhinav as well as Abhir. We may see this major incident in the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Abhinav and Abhimanyu go to the hill to talk about something where Manish saw them, but suddenly Abhinav's leg slips and he falls down the cliff. Well, Manish misunderstands Abhimanyu and thinks that Abhimanyu pushed him, but everyone knows that even viewers know that Abhimanyu will never do this. Also Read - TRP Report Week 30: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 out of TOP 5, Anupamaa continues to reign [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows on television, as it has still stood in the number two position in their TRP list. The latest track is very beautiful, as both of the families spend beautiful time with each other, but the upcoming track will ruin everything in both families. Well, let's wait to see what happens next. Will Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhir ever forgive Abhimanyu? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: History repeats itself, will Abhimanyu give all his love to Abhinav and Akshara's child?

Trending Now

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see That Abhinav (Jai Soni) will solve everything between Akshara and Abhimanyu.because it might be possible that Abhinav's soul came into Akshara's dream and told her every truth that everything would happen because of destiny. Abhimanyu will not do anything. Let's wait to see what Akshara's decision will be.