Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest chapter of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhinav (Jai Soni)and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)having an argument over Muskan and Kairav's proposal. We see that Abhinav is really against this, and Ahimanyu takes a stand for Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) as he does not want Kairav to always lose his love. Later on, we finally see Muskan confess her love for Kairav, but they are really worried about Abhinav's permission. Will he give his permission? Let's wait to see the upcoming trailer for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Abhinav had a big misunderstanding about Akshara

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Kairav, Muskan and all the Goenka family reached Kasauli to make Abhinav (Jai Soni)understand, but this time Abhinav is not ready for this, but we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) make him realize that Muskan and Kairav love each other and want to get married. Well, we are waiting to see the yes from Abhinav, as viewers also want some happy tracks in the upcoming episodes, and viewers are also really missing the rituals of the Rajasthani wedding, which are always loved on the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show is one of the best-running shows on television, as we see the first generation of Akshara (Hina Khan) Naitik,(Karan Mehra) the second generation of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik, (Mohsin Khan) and finally, we see a third generation in the show. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhinav had a big misunderstanding about Akshara—that she still loved Abhimanyu and that made him decide that he should leave her. Well, we may see the confession of Akshara in front of Abhinav because we may see that when Abhinav leaves everything, Akshara feels very tensed and is going to cry, and finally she confesses her feelings in front of him.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see so many interesting twists and turns coming in the upcoming episodes, as we may see the love confession of Akshara in front of Abhinav and finally, this will break Abhimanyu's heart, and he also decides to move on, but let's wait to see the twist to see what fate decides for Abhimanyu: will he ever move on from Akshara? Will he forget Abhir and start his life with Aarohi and Roohi? Well, we also have to wait for the twist.