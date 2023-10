Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 5: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the mehendi ceremonies of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) have started, and everyone is enjoying the function. On the other side, Sujit has crossed the limits and tried to misbehave with Aarohi. He also threatened her that if she did anything, everyone would blame her character and her family. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) leaves from there at once. But Akshara sees everything and goes to confront Aarohi and finally, the two sisters decide to expose Sujit in front of everyone. Finally they slap him and tell everyone what he did with Aarohi. Will Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) and Mahima throw him out of the house? Also Read - Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and other Top 8 TV shows upcoming twists

Abhimanyu will refuse to marry Akshara

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the sangeet ceremony will start and everyone will sing and dance to enjoy the festivities. Aarohi will get the pregnancy report from Akshara ( Pranali Rathod ) . Finally, the news of Akshara's pregnancy gets revealed, and Abhimanyu ( Harshad Chopda) says clearly that he is not ready to accept the child. Well, it might be a dream sequence, as no one can expect this from Abhimanyu. Will he really say this despite knowing that Abhinav had married Akshara with her truth?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see many interesting twists and turns, as it might happen that Abhimanyu will realize his mistakes and accept Abhinav's baby. He knows how much Abhinav loved his child, Abhir. The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will be very interesting, as well as full of suspense around AbhiRa's wedding. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Akshara and Aarohi expose Sujit's evil intentions; Manjari to support Sujit?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows. The latest track of the wedding will be followed up with a leap and fans cannot wait to know what's in store for them as the fourth generation takes over.