Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 5: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that all the people are asking Akshara (Pranali Rathod) to not perform the rituals as she is a widow. Shifali also makes Abhimanyu understand why this is wrong. Manish joins Abhimamyu (Harshad Chopda) and asks the women why they are doing this to Akshara. They tell them that Akshara is a widow and cannot attend all the rituals, but we see that Akshara takes her stand and tells them that this is a reality of life and she cannot be barred just because he has lost her husband. Later on, we see Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) come and stop Akshara from going and the little Kanha wants that his mother to do this pooja. Finally everyone allows Akshara to do the pooja. Well, finally, the Janmashtami festival has been celebrated very beautifully in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Well, Abhimanyu also takes Akshara's side. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu to fall in love with Pranali Rathod aka Akshara all over again?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see the Goenkas and Birlas all set to celebrate the Dahi Handi Festival. They are all very excited to do these rituals, but Akshara (Pranali Rathod) decides that she will also perform this festival; she said that girls will also do this. Well, we see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara both decide to do this dahi handi festival individually, Abhimanyu from the boys side and Akshara from the girls side. Let's wait to see who will win. Also Read - Harshad Chopda, Mohsin Khan and more Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai men who stole hearts

Dahi Handi Festival

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see so many interesting twists and turns. As after a long time in the show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai everyone is celebrating the festivals and every family member is excited and happy, well viewers are eagerly waiting to see the twist when finally our favourite couple Akshara and Abhimanyu aka Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda reunite.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows, and viewers love the chemistry between Akshara and Abhimanyu. After their separation, viewers were upset, but now they are together as friends. Now it remains to be seen when Abhimanyu finally confesses his feelings in front of Akshara, let's see what the future holds for Akshara and Abhimanyu and their little boy, Abhir.