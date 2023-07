Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu, aka Harshad Chopda, reveal the truth about Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav) in front of Ruhi. Little Ruhi (Heera Mishra) clearly said to Manjari (Ami Trivedi)and Abhimanyu that he would not be happy in this house as he loved his parents, but Manjari did not understand anything. On the other side, Akshara and Abhinav also told Abhir that Docman was his real father. Well, the recent track is very painful because in this fight, Abhir is suffering because he has to go to Birla's house, but he does not want to go with him. Well, we see that Abhir is crying and has clearly said that he will not go. Let's wait to see the twist: Will Abhimanyu give all his happiness to Abhir or not? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Will Abhimanyu realise that Abhir will be happier with Akshara?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that finally Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) comes to take Abhir and he tries very hard and we see Abhir gets ready to go with him. Well Manjari (Ami Trivedi)is very excited to see Abhir and she also makes delicious dishes for Abhir but little Abhir was missing his parents and he started getting hiccup. On the other side Akshara (Pranali Rathod) also started getting hiccup because they both miss each other. Later on we see Akshara came with one blanket and Abhir thinks that his mother came to take him well viewers are really not liking the latest track because how can a mother live without her child?Soon we see Akshara, who has studied hard and become a lawyer. Now she goes to the high court, where she fights a case against Abhimanyu Birla.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that it might be possible that this TV show decides to take a leap of 1 year, and after that, Akshara and Abhinav are financially independent, and now they are again reaching court to take their son back. We may see Akshara become a lawyer and Abhinav become a businessman, and this time they win the case because in the past year they lost the case because of their financial condition. Well, we have to wait to see the twist when Manjari and Abhimanyu suffer the same pain that they gave them.