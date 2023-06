Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that the story revolves around Kairav and Muskan's love story, where wesee Kairav reach Kasauli to make them understand that he loves Muskan so much and that herealized his mistakes, but Abhinav clearly said that he is against this relationship.Let's wait to see the twist: will Abhinav agree or not? Later on, we see that Aksharamakes Abhinav realize that Kairav and Muskan love each other and that he should give themblessings. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Major misunderstanding between Abhinav-Akshara gets resolved; Abhimanyu heartbroken

Akshara and Abhimanu offer flowers to God,and Abhinav flower has fallen

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhinav,(Jai Soni) Akshara andAbhimanyu are tied with a knot, and they all always come close to each other. On the otherside, we may see that personally, Abhinav has agreed to the wedding of Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) and Muskan, and soon we will see they have all reached Udaipur for the engagement of Kairav and Muskan. The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai finally sees all the rituals of Rajasthani Wedding, as we see in the short promo that Abhinav, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu(Harshad Chopda) offer flowers to God, and Abhinav's flower has fallen. It seems that Abhinav is going to leaveeverything. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Who will Abhir choose? will Akshara and Abhimanyu ever reunite?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the most entertaining show on television, and this serialcompleted its 14th year. It is one of the longest-running show on television, and viewersalso give all their love to the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. We may see in upcomingepisodes that Abhinav thinks that Akshara and Abhir deserve the best life, and suddenly wemay see that one storm is waiting to ruin Akshara's life, where it might be possible thatAbhinav will leave everything and leave everyone, as we may see he has some major disease from which he suffers, and he will die in upcoming episodes. Also Read - TRP Report Week 21: Anupamaa thrives, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin continues to struggle [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

In the future track of Yeh Rishata Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see that Abhinav has some majorproblems that he hides from Akshara, and only Abhimanyu knows this. It might be possiblethat Abhinav will not tell anything to Akshara, and he tried to leave, butAbhimanyushockingly announces Abhinav's decision in front of all. With the upcoming twist in YehRishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a high on emotion track in the show.