Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 6: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) slaps Sujit and tells everyone the truth about him. But Sujit's wife supports her husband and says that he cannot do such a thing to Aarohi. But Akshara (Pranali Rathod) comes forward and supports Aarohi. Well, finally, Manjiri and Mahima and all the women of Birla and Goenka family come to support Aarohi and show Sujit the power of women. They oust him from the house at once. Well, Sujit's chapter is closed now, but we see Akshara fainting and the family suggests she does a blood tests to rule out any abnormality. But this pregnancy report will change everything.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aarohi gets the report and gives the report to Akshara and Abhimanyu. We see that Abhimanyu sees the report and shouts at Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and cancels the wedding. But it might be possible that this is just a dream sequence or Abhimanyu's prank? However, in reality Abhimanyu and Manjiri may both accept this child. They will remember how Abhinav took care of Akshara and Abhir in the past and now it is their turn. Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) will take care of Abhinav's child. But what about Muskan? Will she be ready for this wedding after knowing the truth?

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see everything getting normal and Akshara and Abhimanyu wedding taking place. But there are speculations in the media that Abhimanyu will die in a car accident and Akshara will be left alone to handle all the responsibilities of her kids and family. Let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns that will happen in the next episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running Hindi TV shows. And there is a strong buzz that the show is all set to take a 20 year leap. We may see Abhimanyu die in a car accident and Akshara will raise her children alone. There are reports that Tejasswi Prakash may soon join the cast of the hit TV show.