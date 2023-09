Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 6: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see everyone dancing, and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) tries his best to apologize to Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Finally, we see Akshara save him from hurting himself as some pieces of broken glass is lying on the floor. She finally forgives him. They all get ready for the celebration of Dahi Handi. Meanwhile, Parth is really upset that Abhimanyu got the position of MD and he got his half of the property. But Abhimanyu is ready to give him the MD position. Let's see if the Birla family gets separated due to this issue. On the other side, little Roohi (Heera Mishra) asks a question about why girls are not performing the dahi handi, but our superwoman Akshara decides that this time she will also participate in dahi handi. Viewers are really happy to see the latest track, as after a long time, there is celebration in show. The highlight will be when Akshara competes with Abhimanyu, who will win? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's romantic dance rehearsal goes viral; AbhiRa fans can't keep calm

Will Abhimanyu and Akshara save Abhir?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara (Pranali Rathod) waiting to perform the dahi handi. Later on, we see Abhir get stuck in the room where the short circuit happened. Once again Abhir's life is in danger, will Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara reach on time and save him? In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a lot of entertainment as well as Abhimanyu's feelings growing for Akshara. Only Shifali knows Abhimanyu's condition. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the upcoming twist: will Akshara and Abhimanyu save their child? Let's see if they will again reunite and save Abhir from this incident, but it might be possible that Abhimanyu's life is at risk while saving Abhir.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top Hindi TV shows, and viewers really want to see the reunion of Abhimanyu and Akshara. It might be possible that one new character will enter the show to make Abhimanyu and Akshara realize that they still love each other. Well, viewers are also eagerly waiting to see their happy family. Will Akshara get all the happiness?