Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara-Abhimanyu's hugs and understanding melt AbhiRa fans hearts – view mushy tweets 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 7 February 2022 SPOILER: Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) are setting couple goals in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and AbhiRa fans can't keep calm.