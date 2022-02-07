, 7 February 2022, episode 497 upcoming latest twist: Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod as Akshara are winning hearts and how! Ever since they have confessed their feelings for each other Abhi and Akshu have been making their fans, AbhiRa shippers, gushing, over their adorable chemistry. And in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will yet again see an adorable moment between Abhimanyu and Akshu. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's slow-mo romance leave AbhiRa fans melting over their chemistry

Now, y'all would have seen that Anisha aka Kashish Rai has entered the show as Anisha. Kashish's entry has brought a new twist in the lives of Birlas and Goenkas. Anisha has got in touch with Abhimanyu and it seems she is in some trouble because her boyfriend broke up with her. Abhi is helping her but has not revealed about Anisha to anyone. Hence, he is also hiding about Anisha from Akshara. Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu getting a shock when Neil brings Akshara to the cafe where he is talking to Anisha.

Anisha will move away from receiving a call from someone and hence, Abhi will be saved from an awkward situation. However, Abhi will still be tense. Akshara will understand that Abhi has something on his mind that he cannot share with her and hence, makes up an excuse saying she needs to go somewhere. Abhi feels grateful that Akshara has understood him. He hugs her tightly before she leaves. And AbhiRa fans are going gaga over the same. They are loving the way Akshu and Abhi understand each others' emotions without saying a word. AbhiRa shippers are loving Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's chemistry. Check out mushy tweets here...

#yrkkh makers we wanted more #AbhiRa scenes ?? not Abhi & Anisha’s ???

Akshu understood Abhi’s in some kind of trouble & left the cafe even after Neil brought her there in the name of surprise for Abhi?❤️ #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #AbhimanyuBirla #AksharaGoenka pic.twitter.com/ecTM5vhXiv — vrushey❤️ (@vrushey1) February 7, 2022

I kinda felt bad for him over here Man,he was so sad to let Akshu go away from him & not tell her the truth He was so happy after Akshu confessed to him. He had been waiting for it since eternity & when the time came for him to enjoy it,he is in another problem#yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/k4mtsFQldJ — . (@sleepingkoya) February 7, 2022

I Loveeeeeeeeeee Abhira Hugs Abhi have such Broad Shoulders & Akshara Fits Perfectly in one Side Like SMOOOOOOL Baby ?????????#Abhira #yrkkh https://t.co/3W8OVXgJqx — Ghazal | غزل (@ghazal_Bux) February 7, 2022

Pranali and Harshad's chemistry make the fans want them to be a real-life couple. However, recently, the actor debunked the same.