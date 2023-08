Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see everybody just organizing a party for Abhinav's birthday celebration. Later on, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) thinking about Abhir's happiness, but we also see Abhinav (Jai Soni) feeling so bad that he thinks something will happen to him. On the other side, we see Akshara and Abhinav getting ready and hug each other. The viewers really love the chemistry between Abhinav and Akshara, aka Jai Soni and Pranali Rathod. Well, the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be very emotional as we see Abhinav die. Well, Manish misunderstands Abhimanyu and thinks he will push Abhinav over the cliff. Let's wait to see the twist when this puzzle is solved. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara struggles to move on after Abhinav, he continues to guide her even after death

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see in the promo that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) comes to meet Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and also tells her that he will not do anything with Abhinav, but Akshara does not believe him and also accuses him of Abhinav's death. But will Abhir also not trust his dockman? Let's wait to see what will happen in the next track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara, Abhinav gave Abhimanyu all their support, but he destroyed Akshara's life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows, and viewers love all episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As we see, this serial takes up a position on number 2 after the entry of an Abhinav. Well,the viewers are really going to miss Abhinav Sharma, aka Jai Soni. Well, viewers really appreciate the bond between Abhir and Abhinav. They also believe that the heart relationship will always come first, as Abhinav Sharma has proven. Now, it might happen that once viewers see the reunion of AbhiRa, Also Read - TRP Report Week 30: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 out of TOP 5, Anupamaa continues to reign [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see an interesting track. that the serial may take a short leap where we may see that Akshara becomes pregnant and Abhimanyu decides to take care of Akshara. But we have to wait to see the twist. Will Majari's words be true? Will Abhimanyu and Akshara finally reunite and start their happy life? Will Akshara ever forgive Abhimanyu? Let's see what else is written in Akshara's destiny. Will her happy family dream be complete with Abhimanyu? Let's see what happens.