Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara make plans for how to get Abhinav (Jai Soni) to agree for Muskan and Kairav's wedding, and later we see Abhinav see Abhimanyu (Pranali Rathod)and Akshara (Harshad Chopda) talk, and he will be ready for the marriage of Kairav and Muskan. We see Abhinav getting really emotional to see that his little sister is finally getting married. We see that Abhimanyu and Abhinav always share a beautiful bond that two women can never share. Abhinav's character, played by Jai Soni, is fabulous, and viewers really liked this character. This is the character who turns the story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai around.

Abhinav will leave Akshara forever

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that all the celebration is going to start in Kasauli because we see that Neela Amaa wants that Muskan marriage is done in Kasauli. We may see that the Goenka family arrives in Kasauli, but what about the Birlas? Will they forget Alisha's death and come to attend Kairav's wedding? Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda)came by Abhinav's side, and he will be doing all his responsibilities like Muskan's brother. Even Abhimanyu thinks that Muskan is like Alisha, and he will love to take on all responsibilities. But we may see that one storm will again come to ruin Akshara's life. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes, when we may see that Abhinav (Jai Soni) will leave Akshara (Pranali Rathod)forever.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to be super emotional in the upcoming episodes, where we see fans can expect to see AbhiRa reunite. Well, this is the major twist when we see the sudden demise of Abhinav while saving Abhimanyu's life. Abhimanyu and Abhinav go out for a preparation of the Muskan wedding, and a rock will fall on the car on Abhimanyu's side, and Abhinav will save him, and he will die. Now, history repeats itself one more time when we see that because of Abhimanyu, Abhinav will be dead, but Akshara is not like Abhimanyu; she will not blame him. Well, we have to wait for the twist: will Manjari and Abhimanyu realize their mistakes or not?