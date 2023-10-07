Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Aarohi hides Akshara's truth to save her relationship with Abhimanyu

In the Hindi TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjiri gives her blessings to Abhinav's child. Will AbhiRa get married without any difficulties?

By Bollywood Staff

Advertisement

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, October 7: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, finally Sujit's chapter is closed and the sangeet ceremony has started, and everyone enjoys a lot. Later on, Aarohi gets the report of Akshara's pregnancy and starts thinking that if she gives this report to Akshara (Pranali Rathod), then her relationship with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will be broken forever. Well, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) hides this report from everyone, but tells the truth to Suhasini Ji, and she will also tell her that after the wedding she will reveal the truth. We have to wait to see the twist. Will Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) accept this child? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod's pics with Abhir are happy family goals

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) hides this report in her wallet, and Manjiri brings another twist: she finally sees the report. It might happen that she will be ready as she also accepted Neil who is the illigitimate child of Harshvardhan. Will Manjiri (Ami Trivedi) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) get ready for this wedding or not? Let's see what happens in the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actor to play the lead after Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod leave?

Advertisement

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see an interesting twist and turn: Abhimanyu will be mature enough, and he decides to adopt Abhinav's child. He will give all his love and care just like Abhinav gave to Abhir, but viewers want to see the reaction of Muskan. Will she get ready? It might happen that Abhimanyu and Akshara's (Pranali Rathod) wedding will happen, and Manjiri will give her blessings to them. Well, it is being speculated repeatedly that Abhimanyu, aka Harshad Chopda, will die in a car accident and he will exit the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu to die in a car accident; is Harshad Chodpa's exit confirmed?

Trending Now

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai show is one of the longest-running TV shows. The latest track is all about AbhiRa's wedding ceremonies. Now the upcoming track is full of suspense. Will the AbhiRa wedding happen or not?

Advertisement

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

By Bollywood Staff