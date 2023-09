Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist September 7: The show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai follows the journeys of Akshara, aka Pranali Rathod, Abhimanyu, aka Harshad Chopda, and Aarohi, aka Karishma Sawant. In the latest track, we see the Goenkas and Birlas celebrating the Krishna Janmashtami festival. Abhimanyu is leading from the boys side and Akshara from the girls side. But we see Akshara win, and Abhimanyu gets a strange feeling. He feels something bad is going to happen. Just a few minutes later, there is a short circuit and a fire breaks out. Manjari and Abhir are stuck in this fire. But Abhimanyu and Akshara come on time and save Abhir; but what about Manjari? Will Manjari be saved in this fire or not? Let's wait to see what happens. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhimanyu’s life is in danger, will Akshara's emotions finally be revealed?

Abhimantyu Fails to save Manjari's life

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu saves everyone one by one from the fire, but once again he will fail to save his mother. Well, Manjari is in the hospital and everyone starts blaming him for Manjari’s condition.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjari (Ami Trivedi) is very serious and Akshara tries to make Abhimanyu understand that he is a doctor and he has to save everyone's life. Well, it might be possible that this time Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will realise Akshara’s (Pranali Rathod) condition as she also saved another life in place of Neil in her past, just like Abhimanyu did. Well, let's wait to see the upcoming twists and turns. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni reacts to Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod aka AbhiRa's exit from the show

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top Hindi TV shows, and viewers love the latest track as Manjari is in the hospital, and once again Akshara and Abhimanyu come close after this incident. Akshara will stand with Abhimanyu like a rock solid support. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the upcoming twists and turns that are happening in the show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.