Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhinav and Abhimanyu talk with each other. As we see, Abhinav (Jai Soni) gets very emotional about having family in his life. On the other side, we see Akshara and all the family waiting for Abhinav, but we also see that everyone has a strange feeling that something is going to happen, and suddenly everyone calls them, but they don't get their calls, and they reach to see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhinav. We see Abhinav shouting, Akshara and Abhir, I love you, and he suddenly slips his legs. Abhimanyu tries to save him, but he fails, and Manish misunderstands Abhimanyu. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is also breathless, seeing Abhinav's condition, but Abhimanyu and all take him to the hospital. Let's wait to see if, once again, Akshara's eam of a happy family will be broken forever. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: AbhiRa's destiny brings them closer will Akshara finally forgive Abhimanyu?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Akshara requests Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) to save her husband, and we see Muskaan come and stop him from doing the surgery because she will also misunderstand Abhimanyu. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Abhimanyu be able to do the surgery on Abhinav or not? Well, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai again comes to an emotional track and Akshara and Abhir lose Abhinav forever, but what about Abhimanyu? Will he ever get over his guilt? Let us see how Abhimanyu proves that he is innocent and will do nothing to harm Abhinav. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara struggles to move on after Abhinav, he continues to guide her even after death

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TV shows in the television industry. As we see, this show completed its longest journey, which took 14 years, and still holds its position in the TRP list. Well, after Abhinav Sharma's entry, viewers really loved the chemistry between Abhinav and Akshara, aka Jai Soni and Pranali Rathod .Now viewers are really sad for the existence of Abhinav, but we may see that Manjari's words are going to be true. that Akshara and Abhimanyu will finally reunite. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara, Abhinav gave Abhimanyu all their support, but he destroyed Akshara's life

Trending Now

In the future tracks of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara's life totally shattered, but she gets good news that she is pregnant with Abhinav's child. But we see that Abhimanyu is also in a state of guilt because he thinks that everything has happened because of him. Later on, we may see that Abhinav's last wish is that Abhimanyu marry Akshara. Let's see if Akshara makes his last wish come true or not.