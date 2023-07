Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) finally come to take Abhir into his home. First, they go to the temple, where we see them talk with each other. Little Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav)really loves his parents, as well as Abhimnayu Manjari, who is very happy and excited as his grandson will come into the house and she will make so many dishes for him. All the family members welcomed Abhir, but he is not happy. On the other side, we see Akshara and Abhinav crying uncontrollably; they do not know how they can leave without Abhir. but Akshara (Pranali Rathod) promised herself that she would bring their child with her. Later on, we see Abhir starting to hiccup. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Abhimanyu realize the pain of Abhir and again give Abhir to Akshara? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhimanyu realizes the pure love of Akshara-Abhir; will he convince Manjiri against custody?

Abhir And Akshara both hiccup

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see that Abhir and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) both hiccup, and Abhimnayu (Harshad Chopda) decides to take Abhir to the hospital, but Abhinav (Jai Soni) and Akshara come there, and suddenly Abhir and Akshara's hiccups will stop, but Abhir clearly said to everyone that he will stay with all three of them because he cannot choose any one. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will they agree and live in the Birla house?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top-running shows on television, and this show completed a long journey in which we saw so many ups and downs in the show, and the latest track is very painful for viewers as well as little Abhir. Well, viewers really do not like the character of Manjari because how can a mother do this to Akshara? Well, Manjari has thrown Akshra out of the house, and now she wants Abhir. Well, viewers are waiting for the twist when Akshara and Abhinav become independent and take Abhir with them.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see some new twists, as we may see Abhinav see Akshara crying day by day, and she is getting ill, so it might be possible that Abhinav decides to reunite Abhimanyu and Akshara. It might be possible that Abhinav will sacrifice his love for the sake of Akshara's and Abhir's happiness. Well, we have to see the twist. Will Manjari words become true? Will AbhiRa reunite?