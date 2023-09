Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 8: In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) save Abhir from the fire. Later, Abhimanyu goes to check on Manjari and he spots that there is a child stuck due to the fire. Abhimanyu has to save her first, but while he does that, Manjari (Ami Trivedi) gets unconscious. By the time Abhimanyu reaches her, Manjari (Ami Trivedi) is in danger as she has inhaled the fume. They rush her to the hospital and the doctor revealed that Manjari has slipped into a coma. Mahima blames Abhimanyu that because of him and his inaction, Manjari is in danger. Parth tells everyone that Abhimanyu is not a good son. Also Read - Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy reveal the names of their twins; share glimpse from the naamkaran ceremony

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Manjari is now fine and asks Akshara (Pranali Rathod) about Abhir and Abhimanyu. Akshara asks Abhimanyu to go with her to meet Manjari. Abhimanyu has been feeling guilty and horrible that due to him his mother suffered. But this tragedy brings Akshara and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) closer and they bond. Muskan sees them and she gets angry to see that Akshara has moved on so fast over her brother's death.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a lot of drama and twists. Manjari (Ami Trivedi) is out of coma but still in hospital and she may ask for one emotional wish to be fulfilled. Will she ask Akshara and Abhimanyu to get married? Well, fans really want to see the AbhiRa track where they finally get married. But first, they will have to become friends and it may take some time before they realise their feelings towards each other. But will Muskan understand Akshara and support her decision when she decides to move on in her life?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top Hindi TV shows, and viewers love the latest track is full of hope as viewers wait to see Akshara find her happy family once again with her Abhir, with his real father Abhimanyu by her side. But their lives have never been without challenges. What new blow will come their way? Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest updates on your favourite TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.