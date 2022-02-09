Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhi rescues Anisha after she jumps in a lake; Akshara worried about 'third person' in her relationship

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) will jump into the lake after Anisha (Kashish Rai) to save her. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) shares her fears of a third person in her relationship with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant).