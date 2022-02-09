SPOILER ALERT: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant starrer TV show is seeing a lot of interesting twists and turns. Harshad's Abhimanyu, Pranali's Akshara and Karishma's Aarohi are winning hearts in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And the new twists have kept the audience hooked to the TV sets. There's also a spike in the TRPs due after Abhimanyu and Akshara's love confession. And now, the makers have brought a new twist to the TV show. We recently saw Kashish Rai entering Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Anisha. Her entry has brought a mystery to the current track. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 star Shivangi Joshi celebrates 6 Million followers on Instagram; fans cannot get over her cuteness [PICS]

For the unversed, Anisha is related to the Birlas. Reports and buzz have stated that Anisha is Abhimanyu's sister. She is also linked to Kairav aka Mayank Arora in some way. The latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai saw Anisha entering the Goenka Mansion. Kairav gets tensed on seeing her at his home. Abhimanyu is also worried about Anisha and wants to talk to Kairav about the same. In the upcoming episode, we will see Kairav, Akshara, Aarohi, Vansh and Abhimanyu, Neel, Anisha alongside their families celebrating Basant Panchami. Abhi and Kairav would be keen to talk to each other about Anisha. But things won't go as per the plan.

Kairav and Anisha will have an argument. Anisha will hold Kairav's hand but a shocked Kairav will push her. Anisha will fall down. Realising his mistake, Kairav will try to help her but she would run away. Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Anisha jumping into a lake. Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda will jump right after her and save her. Elsewhere, in a heart-to-heart conversation with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant), Akshara (Pranali Rathod) will share her plight fears. Akshu fears someone coming between her and Abhimanyu. And guess what? She will see finally see Abhimanyu and Anisha together. Akshara has an idea that Abhi is worried due to Anisha but is still in the unknown.

