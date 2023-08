Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are headed for some high-octane melodrama. We will see that Abhinav dies after accidentally falling off from a cliff. It seems a surprise birthday bash was planned for him where Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) get drunk. The former takes him on a cliff where the mishap happens. The family will rush Abhinav to the hospital where the doctors want Abhimanyu to help with the surgery. But Muskaan will not let this happen. She pushes him aside outside the operation theatre. Finally, Abhinav will succumb to his injuries leaving Akshara and Abhir distraught. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT: Vedika's kidnapping call puts Kartik and Naira in another trouble

The biggest twist is when Akshara (Pranali Rathod) feels that Abhimanyu is responsible for the death of Abhinav. It will be seen that Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) suspects Abhimanyu from the start. He feels he has bad intentions about the union of Akshara and Abhinav. Also, he thinks that Abhimanyu might have crossed all limits for the custody of Abhir. The child suffered a lot due to the strained relations between Abhimanyu, Akshara and Manjari. But now, the Goenkas will hit back at the Birlas. The death of Abhinav and trauma of Akshara will leave Manish Goenka (Sachin Tyagi) furious. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: From sibling rivalry to custody battle, there is a lot of drama in store

In the coming episodes, we will see that Manish decides to avenge the death of Abhinav. He will vow to destroy the life of Abhimanyu. But Abhinav wants Akshara and Abhi to reunite as his last wish before dying. Will the estranged couple manage to heal from this trauma? Before the death of Abhinav, we will see Akshara dressing up beautifully for him as his wife. Akshara will be devastated and Abhimanyu wants to help her out somehow. It seems the Goenkas will also find evidence in the call records of Abhimanyu hinting at the death of Abhinav. Is this the end of the road for AbhiRa? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert! Naira barges into Goenka mansion to take Kairav back from Daadi-Kartik - watch video