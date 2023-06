Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai we see that happily Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) and Muskan's wedding preparation will start soon. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) makes her family realize that the wedding will happen in Kasauli. Later on, we see Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) feel a little disturbed to come to Kasauli because she does not want to suffer, but will she stop going to Kasauli for her bhaiya's wedding? And viewers are also very excited to see the traditions of Rajasthani and Himachali weddings that mix together. We see Goenkas go to invite Birlas. Mahima does not accept the invitation card as she could not forget her daughter Alisha, who is not alive. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Manjari ro create havoc and drama in Akshara, Abhimanyu and Abhir's life Will Manjari reveal the truth in front of Abhir?

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, finally we see Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and all the Goenkas get together at Kasauli, and the most interesting twist is that Manjari (Ami Trivedi) also gives them a surprise and comes to Kasauli, but Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) get really worried that if she tells Abhir (Shreyansh Kaurav)all the truth, then what will happen? Let's wait to see the twist: will Manjari reveal the truth in front of Abhir? Will Abhir forgive Abhimanyu? Well, there are so many questions that arise in viewers minds, but it might be possible that the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai full on revolves around the happiness of Kairav (Abeer Singh Godhwani) and Muskan, as well as his two sisters, Akshara and Aarohi, who wait so many times for her brother's wedding. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Abhinav loses his life while saving Abhimanyu; will Abhimanyu finally understand Akshara? Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist