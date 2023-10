Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist October 9: In the latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) get ready for the wedding, and everybody is very excited. Akshara and Abhimanyu look very happy, and Akshara decides to give 100 percent to her relationship. Later on, Akshara and Abhimanyu sit at the mandap and the pheras are just about to begin when Akshara faints and everybody gets tensed. Aarohi starts to check on Akshara and tries to hide the news of he pregnancy. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Harshad Chopda to exit, Pranali Rathod to be retained post leap with a new role?

Will Abhimanyu really die in the car accident?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see how destiny has decided to reunite AbhiRa after their separation. But again, Akshara’s life will be completely shattered as everybody knows the truth about Akshara’s pregnancy, and Manjiri will not be ready to accept Akshara’s baby. But Abhimanyu will not step back, as he loves Akshara, and he thanks God that he has now got the chance to take care of Akshara and Abhinav's baby. Will he go against his mother Manjiri?

But that is not all as another storm is brewing to hit Akshara’s life. As per the new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Akshara is waiting for Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) to come and marry her. As Abhimanyu and Abhir leave the house, their car meets with an accident. Will it be fatal? How will Akshara (Pranali Rathod) handle this traum? Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shocking promo: Abhimanyu, Abhir to die in a fatal accident; will AbhiRa end forever?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running TV shows and the latest track is completely shocking as after celebrations and the happiness of AbhiRa’s unison, there comes another separation, a permanent one perhaps. It is being speculated that Harshad Chopda’s character Abhimanyu will die in the show and he will exit. While Akshara aka Pranali Rathod will be retained, with a new role. Will she play one of the grownup kids, Naira or Roohi post leap? Well, we may see that most of the cast will bid abidu to the show after of leap and that may affect viewers interest in the show and also hit the TRP.