Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Hindi TV show upcoming twist, September 9 : In the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Akshara try music therapy on Manjari ( Ami Trivedi ), and she gets better. Later on, we see Manjari ask about Abhimanyu. All the family members are very happy to see Manjari getting better. But Abhimanyu feels guilty and is unable to face her mother. It is Akshara who makes him understand that his mother needs her son. But Abhimanyu decides that he will not go. But Manjari continues to ask about Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) . This time, Akshara ( Pranali Rathod ) and Abhir both support Abhimanyu to help him get out of his guilt. Later on, we see that Manjari is still traumatised and she hallucinates that the whole house is up in fire.

Later, we see Muskan go to the office to meet Pallavi as her doubts continue to grow. Kairav and Muskan's relationship suffer because of this. In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) decides to resign from the Birla hospital, but Akshara tears the resignation paper as she has complete trust on him. On the other side, Shifali calls Abhimanyu and asks him to come as soon as he can since Manjari's condition is worsening. Well, we have to wait to see the twist and how Manjari (Ami Trivedi) will recover from this trauma.

In the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we may see a lot of drama and twists. As we may see Manjari suffer partial memory loss and will only remember the memories of Abhimanyu and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) . Well, it is going to be a super interesting track, as we may see because of her once again Abhimanyu and Akshara will be forced to pretend like a married couple. This may also bring them closer to each other and make them realise what they still truly feel about each other. If this truly happens, all the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and AbhiRa fans will be delightful. YRKKH is one of the top Hindi TV shows, and viewers love the latest track as it has drama and is keeping everyone curious about what will happen next. Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest updates on your favourite TV show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.