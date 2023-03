Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod make for one of the most popular on-screen television couples. They play Abhimanyu and Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Of late, fans are quite distressed and upset with the way the story is shaping up in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And on the other hand, there's one Pakistani drama that has been hitting the right chord with the Indian audience. Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi starrer Tere Bin have become a huge craze amongst the Indian audience these days. And now, a fan of both shows has compared Harshad Chopda's Abhimanyu with Wahaj Ali's Murtasim. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Will Abhimanyu finally get the hint that Abhir is his son? New drama unfolds with Aarohi turning negative again

Well, both Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Tere Bin are trending big time in the Entertainment News section these days. A fan who watches both shows has compared the two male lead characters with each other. Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we have seen Abhimanyu respecting and listening to his mother, Manjiri. Fans are currently against Manjiri as they feel she is reeking of jealousy and is destroying Abhira. Manjiri has decided to get Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Aarohi married for Ruhi's sake. She also wants Abhi to settle down because Akshara is happy in her life too.

About Tere Bin, the show follows the journey of Meerab and Murtasim. They both are married but against their wishes. They have their share of misunderstandings as well and they bicker with each other too. However, one thing that the fan noticed is how Murtasim takes a stand against his mother for his wife, Meerab. Recently, in Tere Bin we saw Murtasim and Meerab meeting with an accident. To save Meerab, Murtasim shields her and gets injured. Despite their differences, Murtasim has been caring towards Meerab. In the latest episode of Tere Bin, Murtasim also took a stand for Meerab when his mother threw her out. So, the fan wonders if they'll get to see Abhimanyu going against his mother, Manjiri ever. Check out the tweet below:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs every day and trends every day while Tere Bin airs twice a week, Wednesday and Thursday. It trends almost every day, such is the craze of the show. Yuumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali have become favourites of the Indian audience in just a short span of time. Nooran Makhdoom is the writer while Tere Bin is directed by Siraj Ul Haq.