Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has garnered a TRP of 2.3 this week. It has seen a spike despite the AbhiRa fans lashing out at the makers for separating Abhimanyu and Akshara from each other again. They had reunited a couple of days ago and had some issues to resolve yet when, BAM! Another separation and leap were introduced in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And from today onwards, the post-leap story will be seen in the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Kartik-Naira, Imlie fame Arylie and more TV jodis' love stories that ended in deaths [View Pics]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST:

So, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see the episode starting with a leap. Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu's look has changed and he is still saving lives and being a good doctor. On the other hand, Aarohi is managing the whole Birla House and also her career. She is also being a good doctor alongside Abhimanyu. Elsewhere, Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) have moved to Kasauli it seems. Abhinav works as a taxi driver. He is fun and jolly and Akshara has changed her appearance and partially, her outlook as well. However, there is one thing that they have not liked at all. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leaps have always grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara fans want her to be with Abhinav? AbhiRa is engdame say stans but also feel bad for Jay Soni [View Tweets]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are livid with Akshara's profession; check REACTIONS:

So, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara coming out of the Sharma house. She has a very desi look. While Akshara has turned fierce but she is seen making jams. And also asking Abhinav to sell them. Fans are not really happy with it. Akshara is a great singer but her post-leap episode did not have anything related to her singing. Check out the first episode reactions here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu-Akshara stans get into fight over separation; AbhiRa's baby boy grabs attention

A &? are doing well in their careers And on the other hand Akshu is making and selling jam? harami kutto makers she was a singer Akshu's career is a joke for you Licchado?

What have these bastards done to my poor girl,Akshu must have stopped singing too???#yrkkh #ABHIRA pic.twitter.com/F1TJi2mfCE — Harshali ♡︎ Destiny (@ishvikaCreat0) January 6, 2023

Dkp kuttooo kvi v #Akshu k career ko grow krne nai diya suru se usko logo ki faltu batey sunwayi h aur fir v usko ek bara Singer nai banne dia mujhe toh ab lgta h tmlog kvi v Akshu ka wo Era lekr hi nai aoge humesa usko family drame me lga k rkhoge HateYouDkp#yrkkh #Abhira https://t.co/zzlCb1apYX — Dorothea❤️ (@_MeMaddy_) January 6, 2023

Right makers never cared about akshu's career akshu 1.0 is more career oriented,she used to be a music therapist such unique job,but makers lost their mind. — ksmile (@ksmile31253637) January 6, 2023

Seriously what about her singing career yaar...atleast 1st leap mein writers ne yeh toh yaad rakha...I think writers had short time memory loss, tabhi toh ek well educated career oriented ckt ko jam bechne diya.. — Praveetha Mary (@praveetha_mary) January 6, 2023

Makers always do injustice with Akshu. Never highlighted her side of love, her goodness openly. This time give proper justification & definition for her character as well as story. Already made fun of her profession and sacrifice, this time not again.#yrkkh #PranaliRathod — Jam? (@AfreenJamilaa) January 6, 2023

Yes this time no injustice fr her everytime she was blamed because you don't give proper justification to her but this is high time akshu's point of view and his actions should be strong..need powerful dialogue fr her#yrkkh #AbhiRa #pranalirathod #AksharaGoenka @KalraRomesh https://t.co/NIco1Y8YQb — Abi__Dev (@AbiDev80188033) January 6, 2023

We need to trend for akshu profession — Nikey Kumari (@nikeykumari4) January 6, 2023

They could have shown her as a modern businesswoman such as maya in beyhadh..but here it's the complete opposite.. — akshita1123 (@akshita11231) January 6, 2023

Meanwhile Y is #akshara makin jam, forcing Nav 2sell? Nowhere looks like growth. She could be music teacher, tutor kids if WFH its abt.

Dimaag jam ho gaya as soon as I saw ladle in hand!

what happened2 YTchannel? #yrkkh makers?#abhira

Akshu-apple jam banao Doc durr bhagao — miniitis (@ItsMini19) January 6, 2023

CVs hate akshara ckt so much..now she is selling jam..koi aur career option nai mila and i m sure there will be financial issues too.. her ckt is compromised to address other people... better her Stans should trend for her.. only saving grace is pranali..#yrkkh — Sahira✨ (@SahiraSharma) January 6, 2023

Akshara is a well-educated girl, she would have been shown as a teacher or an employee in a company but she was shown as a jam-selling housewife???

Akshara will need financial support going forward when Abir is ill, she has to go back to Udaipur ? #Yrkkh #AbhiRa — Harshali ♡︎ Destiny (@ishvikaCreat0) January 6, 2023

On the other side..AR is now head strong doctor plus single mother and moreover handling her family so well..her styling is also so perfect... Really wanna rant so badly about this!!!!#yrkkh https://t.co/IGK9sYcFaJ — Sahira✨ (@SahiraSharma) January 6, 2023

#yrkkh #abhira I kinda agree on this but akshu has a back story on why she is like that but i liked her dialogues alone which gave the hope that she will rip apart gorillas once the face-off happens, on the other hand arohi has whole gorillas and finacially stable as well. https://t.co/TBr4FfjTBV — Shreya (@Shreya16092512) January 6, 2023

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhir and Roohi's gifts being mixed up. Will Abhimanyu and Akshara meet because of the parcel mix-up?