Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for some interesting twists. The Rajan Shahi show is one of the longest-running TV shows in the country and is currently in the third generation of the popular show. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu to Pranali Rathod's Akshara. Together they are heavily shipped as AbhiRa. Harshad and Pranali have sizzling chemistry on-screen that often leaves their fans breathless and mesmerized. And now, after a couple of months of AbhiRa's wedding, it seems, fans will finally get to see AbhiRa honeymoon.

Abhimanyu and Akshara to have a Swiss honeymoon?

Ever since Abhimanyu and Akshara aka Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod got married they have been busy solving a lot of problems, personal individual and familial. They haven't been on a honeymoon till now. And the latest post from the director of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Romesh Kalra hint at a big twist in the upcoming episodes. YRKKH cast and AbhiRa are going to Switzerland, it seems. A couple of hours ago, Romesh shared a picture with the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He wrote, "NEW TWISTS," alongside "Recce Time" in the caption which also included several hashtags "I love Switzerland." Well, that's interesting, isn't it? Some fans have already started speculating about it wondering if they'll get AbhiRa honeymoon. Check out his post here:

Abhi-Akshu to be accompanied by fam in Switzerland?

A post shared by Manjiri aka Ami Trivedi sees the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, that is, Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant, Anand aka Ashish Nayyar and Shefali aka Nisha Nagpal on an escalator. We wonder if they are heading out of the country for the shoot too? Don't be disheartened if the family join AbhiRa on their honeymoon. It could be because of Abhimanyu's treatment sake that might join. Earlier there were reports that the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast will go abroad while seeking treatment for Abhi's nerve damage.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Anisha aka Kashish Rai return to the show. She proposes to Kairav aka Mayank Arora. The Goenkas are not happy with Anisha's behaviour.