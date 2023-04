TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and others are serving as the daily entertainment dose of the audience. The shows are keeping audiences hooked to the small screen even though there is enough content on OTT. Of late, fans have been noticing a lot of similarities between Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu and Akshara have come face-to-face after years and the same happened in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin with Sai and Virat. As Akshara returned, there came their son Abhir and as Sai returned, she brought along her daughter Savi. Abhi and Virat both were in dark about their respective child. So one wonders if Abhimanyu will behave the same way with Akshara as Virat did with Sai? Also Read - Aditya Narayan reveals he was replaced from a chartbuster song this year by the makers; says even his father faced similar situations

In , Abhimanyu played by Harshad Chopda is soon going to get to know that Abhir is his son. Will he be angry with Akshara? Will he once again shower Akshara with his harsh behaviour? Or will he realise his mistakes? The forecast does remind us of Virat and Sai. When Virat played by got to know that Savi is his daughter, he was furious and how. He even threatened to send Sai to jail and snatched Savi away from Sai for a short while. We conducted a poll on the same and the results are surprising. Even though Abhimanyu is known for losing his temper very fast, fans seem to have full faith in him. Almost 57 percent of votes went to the option, 'No, Abhi will never hurt is Akshu'. On the other hand, 43 percent of fans stated that Abhi will just behave like Virat. Also Read - Ghostland, The Call and more Horror movies in which actors experienced a near-death experience

Currently, in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we see Gangaur celebrations taking place. It is expected that Abhimanyu, Aarohi, Akshara and Abhinav will celebrate this festival all together and that's when Abhi will get to know the truth about Abhir. The promo shows that Abhir is in the hospital and Abhimanyu promises Abhinav that he won't let anything happen to Abhir. He is still unaware but it is expected that he will soon get to know the truth. The coming episodes are going to be high on drama and emotions. It's guaranteed.