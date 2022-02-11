, 11 February 2022, episode 501, latest spoiler: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show has been winning hearts of the audience and how! The romance between Akshara and Abhimanyu has kept the audience hooked. And recently, the makers introduced a new twist on the show. We saw Kashish Rai joining the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Anisha. Anisha is Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda's sister. She and Kairav were dating, but Kairav broke off his relationship after learning that she belongs to the Birla family. Anisha is heartbroken and wants to win back Kairav. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan turn into Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from DDLJ for Teri Ada song [watch videos]

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshu and Abhi getting into an argument over Anisha and Kairav. Akshu (Pranali Rathod) will support her brother Kairav (Mayank Arora) whereas Abhi will support Anisha (Kashish Rai). Abhi is angry at Kairav that he is giving up on his love whereas Akshara feels Anisha should have patience. The lovebirds quarrel over the same. And fans are left divided over Abhi and Akshu's fight over Kairav and Anisha's love angle. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and more HIT TV jodis who are all about romance

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara asking Anisha to not give up on love and then justifying Kairav's decision. Some have even discussed the backdrop of the families, how Goenkas are attached to one another, while Birlas don't have the same attachment. Fans are talking about how the conditioning on Akshu-Kairav is different from Abhi and Anisha. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 5: Anupamaa ratings dip; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tie at no 2

I don’t understand one thing .. Akshu sympathized with Neesh and asked to fight for love and not give up and she went to Abhi and supported Kairav .. what is the logic #yrkkh — Tanya (@Tanyakil) February 11, 2022

He said he as in abhi made a mistake and was impulsive and that caused more issues and then with akshu he goes see you decided like kairav and so all the confusion happened..am not saying she is right or something am just saying it was all disconnected — Smita (@Smitagopal) February 11, 2022

#abhira #Yrkkh xactly on one hand abhi spprtng kairav n aksu sportng anisha but behind der bcks abhi ws btchng abt kairv n aksu abt anisha?imean... https://t.co/k9MCYchKzc — Abiraaaaaaaa (@Abhiraaaaaaaaa) February 11, 2022

Kuch samj hi nhi a rha AGR kairav ko surname pata chl to rlton to 2 year before cut Hui thi to wo abhi ko tilak ke din esa kese bol sakta hai or 1st time behave to ese kr rhe the jese jante hi na ho makers ko ye baat clear krni padegi kuch smj nhi a rha i am wait for this.. — Abhira (@riddhi_shiroya) February 11, 2022

Yes that Is the difference of opinion between them because how they have been brought up.. Goenkas siblings know the value of fam n respect whereas Birlas sibling are disoriented and impulsive but good at heart due to lack of a proper family #yrkkh #abhira — Akshu Chad Gai Seedi, Abhimanyu Chadega Ghodi?? (@smriti_bhalla) February 11, 2022

Also Didnt Like akshu addressing Abhi's family as Tumhari Papa,Tumhari Behen where Abhi was refer Akshu family Members As Bade Papa and Kairav which shows Abhi Accpeted akshu's family as His BUT AKSHU Didnt still Accept Abhi's Family as hers #yrkkh #AbhiRa — I am Khushi (@abhimanyukifan) February 11, 2022

Exactly, khud bhookhe Aur duniya ko langar daalne chale. #abhira romance hai ya dariya dilii? #yrkkh writers are in coma zone… so many loopholes n open ends. Adoption papers pe dhool chad gayi. — miniitis (@ItsMini19) February 11, 2022

For the unversed, Anisha had run away from home years ago. She is Anand (Ashish Nayyar) and Mahima's (Pragati Mehra) daughter. Kairav and Anisha fell in love and were in a long-distance relationship. Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see Anisha entering Goenka Mansion and revealing her identity of being Kairav's girlfriend. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) tells the Goenkas that Anisha is a Birla. Manish and the rest of the Goenkas reach Birla Mansion with Anisha.