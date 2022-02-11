Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 11 February 2022, episode 501, latest spoiler: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show has been winning hearts of the audience and how! The romance between Akshara and Abhimanyu has kept the audience hooked. And recently, the makers introduced a new twist on the show. We saw Kashish Rai joining the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Anisha. Anisha is Abhimanyu aka Harshad Chopda's sister. She and Kairav were dating, but Kairav broke off his relationship after learning that she belongs to the Birla family. Anisha is heartbroken and wants to win back Kairav. Also Read - Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan turn into Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from DDLJ for Teri Ada song [watch videos]
In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshu and Abhi getting into an argument over Anisha and Kairav. Akshu (Pranali Rathod) will support her brother Kairav (Mayank Arora) whereas Abhi will support Anisha (Kashish Rai). Abhi is angry at Kairav that he is giving up on his love whereas Akshara feels Anisha should have patience. The lovebirds quarrel over the same. And fans are left divided over Abhi and Akshu's fight over Kairav and Anisha's love angle. Also Read - Valentine's Day 2022: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod and more HIT TV jodis who are all about romance
In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara asking Anisha to not give up on love and then justifying Kairav's decision. Some have even discussed the backdrop of the families, how Goenkas are attached to one another, while Birlas don't have the same attachment. Fans are talking about how the conditioning on Akshu-Kairav is different from Abhi and Anisha. Check out the reactions here: Also Read - TRP Report Week 5: Anupamaa ratings dip; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai tie at no 2
For the unversed, Anisha had run away from home years ago. She is Anand (Ashish Nayyar) and Mahima's (Pragati Mehra) daughter. Kairav and Anisha fell in love and were in a long-distance relationship. Now, in the upcoming episodes, we will see Anisha entering Goenka Mansion and revealing her identity of being Kairav's girlfriend. Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) tells the Goenkas that Anisha is a Birla. Manish and the rest of the Goenkas reach Birla Mansion with Anisha.
