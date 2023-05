Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top TRP-raking shows currently. Starring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Jay Soni - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become one of the most favourite TV shows ever. It is especially because of the chemistry shared by the lead pair. Abhimanyu is played by Harshad Chopda while Akshara is played by Pranali Rathod. Jay Soni has entered the show as Abhinav and he is currently Akshara's partner. The latest track has Abhimanyu and Akshara coming together for the sake of their son Abhir and fans are unable to keep calm. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Akshara to confess her love to Abhinav as she fears of losing him?

All the Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda fans are trending Abhira Till Infinity with full power on Twitter. They are remembering the happy times of Abhimanyu and Akshara and are recalling the days when they were together. Many are sharing old romantic pictures and videos of their dearest Abhira that will make hearts melt.

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in the latest track, we see Abhimanyu and Akshara getting together to take care of their son Abhir. On the other hand, Abhir is hunting for his real father. Abhimanyu feels heart broken when he gets to read a letter written by Abhir to the hospital demanding to know who his real father is. Abhimanyu also suggest Akshara that they should reveal the truth to Abhir as soon as possible. But she does not agree.