SPOILER 25 January 2022: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show is one of the most-watched ones in the country. The show is currently focused on the new generation which includes Abhimanyu, Akshara and Aarohi. The latest track featured Abhi and Akshara confessing their feelings for each other. Aarohi, who is waiting to get married to Abhi gets shocked on learning that they are together. She alongside the Goenkas and Birlas reach the mandir where Abhi and Akshara are at. Things are tense at the moment between Goenkas, Birlas, Akshara and Aarohi. However, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant will dance together.

A BTS video of the same has been shared on his Instagram handle by Abhimanyu Birla's father Harshvardhan Birla aka Vinay Jain. The actor revealed, in his post, that he had always wanted to enjoy playing a dhol. He got the opportunity while shooting for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. "always wanted to experience the #mazaa of playing the dhol... enjoyed myself at today's #yrkkh shoot with my super co-stars..." he captioned the post. In the video, we see not just Harshad, Pranali but also Karishma alongside the Goenkas and Birlas dancing together. Check it out here:

Fans of AbhiRa are super excited about the same. Seeing the whole family dance together is a pleasant surprise. Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in the upcoming episode we will see Aarohi lashing out at Akshara for her betrayal. Manish aka Akshara and Aarohi's Bade Papa will also be furious with Akshara for hiding her true feelings. Akshara will finally confess to being in love with Abhimanyu. The two lovebirds will have to face their families and Aarohi first. It is said that a grand wedding has been planned by the makers which is likely to take place by March-end.