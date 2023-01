Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a very interesting twist now. Abhimanyu and Akshara who were separated a couple of days ago have finally come face to face with each other. AbhiRa fans are happy and emotional. They are especially bowled over by the performances of Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod who play Abhimanyu and Akshara in the long-running series. The online audience who have watched tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in awe on how well the meeting has turned out to be. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly and more TV actresses who are queens of emotional scenes [View Pics]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Abhimanyu-Akshara come face-to-face

Entertainment News have been full of updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show took a leap of six years before which Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) had a nasty separation. Abhimanyu blamed Akshara for Neil and their kids' death and signed divorce papers. Akshara, heartbroken signed the papers as well and left Abhimanyu. She later learned that one of her kids in the womb is alive. And now, after so many days, AbhiRa has come face-to-face. Abhimanyu and Akshara are in shock and very bitter about the past. However, they still meet although strangers. Akshara curses her fate while Abhimanyu lets his tears flow upon seeing Akshara. They also exchange some taunts.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans bowled over by performances

The initial shock and awkwardness are very well-emoted by Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod. The bitterness in them over their past is also well portrayed. Fans are bowled over by the performances of Harshad and Pranali in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They cannot stop gushing about it on Twitter. Check out the tweets here:

The 1st mere moments both were filled with yearning,miss then their hurt & anger take over Abhi lone tear showed guilt on his loss,looking at her then to the home to nav & abhir

Regret on the things slipped from his hands

If you are blind to feels I can't help it #yrkkh #abhira — alshaiema (@alshayma15) January 19, 2023

We knew it since the beginning why Nav was brought into the picture. Why those frames were placed there? & we still know that Nav isn’t going to be there for longer time.His role is to reunite #ABHIRA. But damn #Harshali’s acting makes it difficult ?? More DDP OTW. #Yrkkh — Only for HC/PR ❤️ (@jaimini_thakor) January 19, 2023

First of all take a bow to #harshadchopda n #pranalirathod for a performance today...the expressions, body language , dialogue delivery everything top notch...

They r living the character in real sense...

Proud #harshali stan...they deserve every award...? #abhira #yrkkh — Abhiralicious (@abhiralicious) January 19, 2023

Have no stomach to watch? Cudn’t resist few clips though. Of what i saw, @ChopdaHarshad has outdone himself yet again!

Un-effing-believable this man! Thank hod for some beautiful souls called neutrals in this FD! ? you’ll tip the sanity scale!#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Brinalable (@brinalable) January 19, 2023

A wonderful episode. My leads can act! The way #PranaliRathod #HarshadChopda can emote, deliver dialogues, expressions completely made it a worthwhile watch.

What a find #Harshali are. The best leads. Them in angsty scenes is just ?? Now #AbhiRa story can start again. #yrkkh — SurplusSundew (@SurplusSundew) January 19, 2023

A volcano of emotions waiting for eruption since 6yrs,about absence,loss

takes refuge in pretence®ret, intensified by electrifying feel of a 1stmeeting

A jamais vu,everything is familiar yet strange,as stars,yet far but gazing at eo#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #abhira #pranalirathod pic.twitter.com/d7w3CGi0fD — alshaiema (@alshayma15) January 19, 2023

They are such phenomenal actors,I cried watching my parents like this??As always they nailed it#yrkkh #abhira #harshali pic.twitter.com/QJPxCiKM36 — Abhirasdaughter (@Abhirasfitoor) January 19, 2023

Ahhh, such a painfully beautiful epi, way better than I imagined ❤️‍??#Harshali were freaking outstanding in portraying the emotions. N for the first time, we saw tears in Akshu's eyes post leap, who's been living like a rock.#yrkkh #AbhiRa#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/kdYVtQC0xO — Rags_HcPr? (@Ragini2011) January 19, 2023

commendation tweet

Harshad & Pranali every feeling every look every word

you deliver so perfectly that we feel AbhiRa's pain anger longing

If even today there is AbhiRa for pple it was just your success no one else's

Thanks HarshAli #yrkkh #AbhiRa#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod — Arzu ? (@arzu_iu) January 19, 2023

Those stars, the fbs. The fact that Abhir loves stars like his parents used to ?❤

The execution of the eps post leap >> #Yrkkh #AbhiRapic.twitter.com/m8BQy8apt2#yrkkh — ?. (@rising_ferns) January 19, 2023

those fbs when akshu wore nose pin for the first time and abhi decked up in suits ? this scenes beauty elevated 10x more with these fbs ???#abhira • #yrkkhpic.twitter.com/jUUtHdUDlM — Aditi ✿⁠ (@raanjhanaax) January 19, 2023

After 6 years First Meeting Abhi?

Biggest Shock Of His life ?

Apne pyaar ko kisi aur ke sth dekhna ?#Yrkkh #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/6vmhw9Y9Ev — Teddy (@veer73633808) January 19, 2023

The next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see Abhimanyu, Akshara, Abhinav and Abhir having dinner together. Akshara serves food and Abhimanyu has a bite which makes him relieve his past. Abhinav praises Akshara's cooking and Abhimanyu lets slip that he has had it before. Akshara looks in shock while Abhinav is surprised.