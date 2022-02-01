Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu-Akshara let loose and dance on Saami Saami from Pushpa; AbhiRa fans call it 'bestest version' – read tweets

and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise has conquered over minds of everyone. Netizens are churning out reels after reels on songs like Saami Saami, Oo Antava, Srivalli and more. The latest stars to be hooked on to Pushpa are Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod of . In the show, Harshad who plays Abhimanyu and Pranali who plays Akshara pulled off a dance performance on the song Saami Saami and totally nailed it. AbhiRa fans are absolutely thrilled with their version of Saami Saami. Fans are calling it the best version and are in love with Abhi and Akshu's swag. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - 'My husband found Samantha Ruth Prabhu hot in Oo Antava song from Pushpa,' says The Family Man actress Priyamani

I am shocked thinking how the makers completely misguide us. Never in my wildest dreams did I think Abhira would dance to a song like Saami Saami in real. Everyone in the fandom thought this was gonna be a dream. It turned out to be real !!!#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/p4egmLDCbV — Red Greninja (@RedGreninjaJN) February 1, 2022

I wouldn't have imagined so decent and vibing dance on this song.. But as usual abhira can pull off anything... ABHIRA ROCKED SAAMI#yrkkh #AbhiRa ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hZgPjrRrJm — Idealist_forever (@Idealistforeve1) February 1, 2022

I think we have realised #AbhiRa can do anything ABHIRA ROCKED SAMI https://t.co/j0Fho1KYBb — Love ABHIRA (@AbhiraLove) February 1, 2022

It was recently that Abhimanyu and Akshara accepted their love for each other. Now, they are doing their best to get their families accept their love. Until then, we shall keep witnessing such cute AbhiRa moments.