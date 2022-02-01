Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu-Akshara let loose and dance on Saami Saami from Pushpa; AbhiRa fans call it 'bestest version' – read tweets

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa: The Rise has conquered over minds of everyone. Netizens are churning out reels after reels on songs like Saami Saami, Oo Antava, Srivalli and more. The latest stars to be hooked on to Pushpa are Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, Harshad who plays Abhimanyu and Pranali who plays Akshara pulled off a dance performance on the song Saami Saami and totally nailed it. AbhiRa fans are absolutely thrilled with their version of Saami Saami. Fans are calling it the best version and are in love with Abhi and Akshu's swag. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - 'My husband found Samantha Ruth Prabhu hot in Oo Antava song from Pushpa,' says The Family Man actress Priyamani
It was recently that Abhimanyu and Akshara accepted their love for each other. Now, they are doing their best to get their families accept their love. Until then, we shall keep witnessing such cute AbhiRa moments. Also Read - After Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna achieves another milestone; Pogaru becomes first Kannada film to cross 200 million views on YouTube
