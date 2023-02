Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have divided the fans. Rarely does it occur that fandom gets split into two halves. We are talking about the AbhiRa fandom on Twitter from the popular TV show called Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is one of the longest-running TV shows in the country apart from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the third generation in which Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu and Pranali Rathod plays Akshara. While there are some neutral stans, the solo has been fighting amongst themselves. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans cannot connect with Akshara anymore? Latter's refusal to reveal truth disappoints netizens [View Tweets]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The story of AbhiRa so far

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod have created a frenzy online over Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's latest episodes. Of late, the Rajan Shahi-produced TV show focuses on the lives of Abhimanyu and Akshara after separating from each other six years ago. While Akshara has hidden her pain and has taken a strong exterior, Abhimanyu gets shattered when his past comes in front of him. He is shocked to know about Akshara having a family and living happily. He accepts that Akshara has moved on. He apologises to her but she refuses to accept his apology and asks him to sulk in his guilt. Akshara has buried her past and has moved on. The death of Neil and their two kids had left Abhimanyu shattered and in his anger, he said a lot of things to her. He even blamed her for Sirat's death. Abhimanyu also signed the divorce papers and asked her to leave. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt to Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna: A look at male lead TV actors with highest Instagram followers

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara divided fans

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been grabbing headlines in the Entertainment News section every day. And today is no different. However, this time the tea is from Twitter because the fandom is divided. Those who stan Abhimanyu are opposing Akshara and comparing her with Manjiri (played by Ami Trivedi). They have been blaming her for a lot of things and have been slamming her attitude towards Abhimanyu post-leap. On the other hand, Abhimanyu who until now was silently suffering. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – TOP 7 TV shows that went from tasting HIGH to brutal low after upsetting fans

is being called out by Akshara's fans. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu complaining that Akshara moved on easily and while he apologised she didn't apologise. Well, Abhimanyu, Akshara had apologised again and again. Anyway, fans are slamming him and Birlas for their behaviour towards Akshara. Check out the tweets here:

Seriously, by comparing a profession u stooped so low.. U r insulting those ppl who r living those lives in real?‍♀️#Yrkkh https://t.co/1UiZdyyNVm — Aayesha❣️ (@alfiya_ka) February 2, 2023

Madam kisi child ka future uske father ke profession pe depend nahi karta

Aag ke jamane me kitni choti soch vali baat kardi apne #yrkkh https://t.co/r4AHtbvUfE — @tanu (@tanusingh4567) February 2, 2023

He is sad coz he didn't move on 6 years back & that Akshu rejected his apology and didn't ask for his sorry? he doesn't have any realisation for his words? Akshu was right that he just wants to unburden himself

They want us to feel his pain with these shitty dialouges??#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/EUoRwf7SfT — abhir ? (@abhira181276) February 2, 2023

Akshara ne sahi bola isko guilt mein hee rahega tu ? kha bhaag rha hai ?#Yrkkh https://t.co/zZvq2OOSfF — kadwa (@kadwa16) February 2, 2023

Ak bhagwaan nahi hai....an egoistic stubborn lady...who just to punish Him..opted for scam marriage n hid His baby...n now u can do bakwaas or paste clips #yrkkh — Sonia (@ImSonia_10) February 2, 2023

U deserve This ?

Isse bss Sirat wali baat ke lia bura lag rha h aur isne Jo Akshara ko jis waqt uska miscarriage hua tha divorce deke bhaga dia aur uske baad usse ek baar bhi call nhii kia wo kha h aur aaj Move On ho gayi aur isse Sorry nhii mili to ro rha hai ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/6FGH2hBbeb — kadwa (@kadwa16) February 2, 2023

Because for him his anger was right and why he will say sorry for divorce akshu is happy and did move on after 7 month of divorce wait till he know about the truth and how much akshu suffer he will feel guilty for his anger #yrkkh https://t.co/lNiNTsDJIx — Rimjhim Beniwal (@Rimi9414) February 2, 2023

The compilation of dialouges makes them even more funnier ??? he's definitely suffering selective amnesia even after the confrontation #yrkkh AK's one confrontation got him sobbing like this lmao imagine what would've she gone through when this he said all that?? https://t.co/oxEl2Obods — Oh Hi. ? (@pranalisimp) February 2, 2023

Today He is like Move on kaise ho gayi Mera Sorry accept nhii kia to kya ab tere se permission leti move on hone ke lia ab tujhe maaf karna h yaa nhii wo bhi tujhse permission leti ?

Divorce khud do khud apni zindagi se nikalo aur blame Akshara pe ?

Rotdu Insaan ?#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/dZGUGTwZoI — kadwa (@kadwa16) February 2, 2023

#Yrkkh #AbhiRa This is true actually crying over this tweet does not help if akshu was pregnant manjari after two minutes fainting will be like Mera beta ka baby tumare andar hai Wale dialogues and abhi would not have divorced her https://t.co/d7B3b25Dkj — Mishbir (@Mishbirfanfr) February 2, 2023

Its about time ppl realise that they will make equal mess from both sides.#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Rags_HcPr? (@Ragini2011) February 2, 2023

I don’t wanna see a freaking cameo being the ONLY sensible person in the show and the LEADS becoming the BIGGEST villains ?? #yrkkh #AbhiRa — hopeless romantic ? (@_softxuwu_) February 2, 2023

No but why would his son hate him if he's told whole story and not half baked one? Why should #AbhimanyuBirla suffer alone for mess created by both? And when it's #AbhiRa story why should Ra's mistakes be always covered up? #yrkkh @StarPlus @KalraRomeshpic.twitter.com/1Cctmw7Qk7 https://t.co/uiercmeT9B — Parul Narang (@parulnbackup) February 2, 2023

exact same state 6yrs ago at the lowest physically n mentally but she did not even have a single person who supported her. The situations forced her to take support from a stranger.DEF NOT SUPPORTING HER FAKE FAMILY N MARRIGE IT IS WRONG N WILL ALWAYS BE WRONG #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Pooooooh (@pooh_for_rescue) February 2, 2023

#Yrkkh #AbhiRa

Abhi i said he started repenting for his mistakes but this man is still doing the same thing he thinks he did wrong only by saying about sirat thing — Mishbir (@Mishbirfanfr) February 2, 2023

This thread is so balanced and deserves a read. A fab thread by our very own @Ragini2011. She’s put forward both Abhi and Akshu’s PoV beautifully. #yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/Qt0SonW8LB — SurplusSundew (@SurplusSundew) February 2, 2023

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu trying to message Akshara that he was to talk to her. Abhimanyu wants Akshara's forgiveness and he is quite shattered.