is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in the lead as Abhimanyu Birla, Akshara Goenka and Aarohi Goenka. And currently, the Birlas and Goenkas in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are gearing up for AbhiRa Ki Shaadi, the much anticipated and hyped wedding on Indian television. And now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) reaching the wedding venue with the baaraat. And the baaraatis will then dance on Sauda Khara Khara starring , and alongside Sukhbir from .

Abhimanyu looks dashing in the white and gold sherwani while Akshara looks just gorgeous in a red and gold bridal lehenga. Akshara is standing in the corridor looking toward Abhi and baaraat. Abhi and his siblings and cousins break into a dance and it makes for the most epic baaraat entry ever. Akshara aka Pranali dancing along the baaraat happens to be the cutest bride too. Check out the video below:

U can call them khadoos but when its time 2 show skills they r best at everything ? Loved birla siblings dance on khara khara in precap specially abhimanyu's energy matching the song ?#AbhimanyuBirla #HarshadChopda #YRKKH #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #AbhiRaKiShaadi @ormaxmedia pic.twitter.com/xmAGGA01h7 — Mad_For_Harshad ~ Larke Wale (@BepannaahNo1Fan) May 5, 2022

Meanwhile, recently there were reports Shivangi Joshi is going to make a cameo appearance during AbhiRa Ki Shaadi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, the rumours were debunked in another report which stated that the cast and crew of the show have already wrapped up the wedding track, packed the bags and are back to Mumbai to shoot for the future track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Earlier, Pranali Rathod had opened up on AbhiRa Ki Shaadi. She had said, "Finally AbhiRa is getting married after all the problems and obstacles are such a blissful feeling. I am very excited, from Goenkas place one member gets subtracted and adds to the Birlas so yes, they are all happy but my family is a little sad and emotional at this point. Akshara is all excited about the wedding. But really sad that she has to leave her house so yes, I have mixed emotions and I start crying with the family as I realise that now, this would be the last day in the house as after the wedding in Jaipur I will go to the Birlas place and not come back."