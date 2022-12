Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a major twist in the story and one that was not seen before. AbhiRa fans are in shock and denial over the ongoing track. They have even called for a Boycott. In fact, NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH has been trending since morning. Well, for the unversed, Paras Priyandarshan's character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was killed off. Yes, Neil is dead and everyone is blaming Akshara for the same. Even Abhimanyu believes that Akshara is the reason for everything. Fans are unable to understand and cope with high-voltage drama. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly of Anupamaa, Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more: Fees charged by leading ladies of TV shows will leave you stumped

Abhimanyu blames Akshara

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) lashing out at Akshara (Pranali Rathod). While Akshara is heartbroken over losing everything as it is, Abhimanyu blames her for all the deaths. Akshara is dumbfounded by Abhi's allegations. He loses it and says that because of her decisions and that she never listens to him. Abhimanyu says when there comes so many whys in relationships, the relationships suffer. Abhimanyu calls Akshara 'ziddi' and blames her stubbornness for all the tragedies. He brings all the past out again. Abhimanyu brings out the topic of Sirat being killed and when Akshara tells him that she didn't, Abhimanyu refuses to believe her. Also Read - SaiRat of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, AbhiRa of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV love stories that took a bizarre turn leaving viewers in daze [View Pics]

Abhimanyu and Akshara part ways; AbhiRa fans in shock

Abhimanyu is furious and in the heat of the moment, he blames Akshara for Sirat's death as well. He hands over the divorce papers to Akshara. The latter is shattered to the core. However, she signs the papers and leaves Abhimanyu without uttering a word. Fans of Abhimanyu and Akshara are in shock over the twist that the show has taken. Entertainment News is filled with reactions on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Check out their reactions here: Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trumps Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sees a spike: Check TOP 10 Most-liked TV shows

Guys our AB #abhikaakshu #abhi #AbhimanyuBirla can nvr evr say al thes thngs 2 his AK he ws tryng 2 hurt her intentionaly so dat she'll strt hating him(idk da reason)but Im 1000000....% sure I literally get very strong vibes#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #AbhiRa #HarshAli pic.twitter.com/teKgUXAxU0 — HarshAliJaans (@harshadxsakoon) December 28, 2022

Fyi... Akshu never brought up past mistakes like Abhi be it agreeing to marry Aarohi or divorce (twice) nor questioned him for anything... N loved n accepted him for the way he is... unconditionally... while not losing her individuality.#yrkkh #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/fRmK4DxoPR — Rags_AbhiRaXHcPr? (@Ragini2011) December 28, 2022

Hate u @StarPlus nd ur luv for TRP ,u ruined our #AbhiRa

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH#yrkkh https://t.co/lC2gCeJAr9 — Niyati (@Niyati2002) December 28, 2022

Nervous break down

Then she will take promise from abhi to marry?and give the name to that child

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Sadaf Ahmed (@SnaSadaf) December 28, 2022

He knew about cramps ? makers ka dimag pura tarah kharab hogaya h lagta h ?? matlab kya zarurat thi iski ?#Yrkkh #Abhira — ??? ? (@MukhtalifAnu) December 28, 2022

Manjri lost her step son and wo bi aisa son who was result of his husband's illegitimate affair! She never loved him nor raised him well. she started giving neil special treatment over abhi when harsh got to know that neil also was his son. #yrkkh #AbhiRa

NO ABHIRA NO YRKKH https://t.co/TQKORNKXy9 — Secret Flish (@secretflish) December 28, 2022

Jay Soni to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the precap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara wandering aimlessly. She gets into a bus and meets a young man. Jay Soni plays the man who helps her and buys a ticket. He offers words of comfort to Akshara as well. It is said that the show is going to take a leap. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.