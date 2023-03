In the night's episode, we saw that Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is praying in the temple when she notices Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) standing in front of her. The main lead of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhimanyu says, "I love you, Akshu, and I will always do." He explains how the past few years have been for him. But Akshara says she does not love him. She says she has a husband and son. She says she is blessed with a complete family. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Imlie: Top TV shows that revolved around Pati, Patni Aur Woh plots to boost TRP

Abhimanyu apologizes to Akshara for whatever he has done in the past. Akshara says he has broken her heart by calling her a murderer. She says she has punishment for life from him. Further, she states, "Thanks for your offer, but I don't accept this kind of love." Akshara says that her son and husband are waiting. She tells him that it is Abhimanyu's turn to move on in life with Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) and and Roohi (Heera Mishra).

On the other hand, Abhinav (Jay Soni) thinks of Akshara and feels he is coming between Abhimanyu and Akshara. Abheer continuously asks Abhinav about his mom. He hugs him and starts crying. Akshara told Abhimanyu that a woman needs love, but one of the most important things that a woman needs is respect, which Abhinav gave her. She is very thankful to God that Abhinav is her life partner.

In the coming episode, Abhinav will request Akshara that she should get out of this relationship of compromise. He tells her that Abhimanyu and she are meant to be together. On the other side Abhimanyu confesses to Aarohi that he meets Akshara in a temple and wanted her back in his life. Is this the end of AbhiRa or will God bring them back together?