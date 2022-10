is right now going through the separation track of Abhimanyu and Akshara Birla who got married just a few months ago in every bit dreamy way. while there has been a lot of miscommunication between the lovebirds and finally they are at the stage f station. In the latest episode, you will see Akshara talking to Abhimanyu in front of the entire Goenka and Birla family at the temple claiming that she thought of talking to him and working on their relationship, however, while leaving she saw the divorce papers. Akshara was quite shocked to see the divorce papers and soon she recalled her good memories with Abhimanyu which only showed she still loves him and doesn't want this separation.

You eyes says lot a things you will understand the pain when you lose something that’s precious. I am not taking side I love them both hope and pray they unite soon.#AbhiRa #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #YRKKH #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #AbhimanyuBirla #AksharaGoenka #Harshali pic.twitter.com/Dhcsf2L0Ev — Varsha Chooranolickal ? (@MartinVarsha) October 1, 2022

While Abhimanyu who too loves Akshara a lot doesn't want this situation but he is in a dilemma between his ego and helplessness and cannot make up his mind. Abhimanyu looked extremely shocked when Akshara confessed to him that she wants to save their relationship and give him one more chance, we wonder if they will work on the marriage again as the makers have already planned a leap in the show. Fans have been hailing Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's performance while claiming that Abhimanyu aka is a losing a gem. Is this the end of Abhira?