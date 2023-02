Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been winning hearts with its storyline and current plot. The makers are trying their level best to make their show rank on the TRP charts. Well, Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod who essays the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara have made a special place in the hearts of the audience. The upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are gearing up for major twists and turns. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: From Akshara's dressing to Abhimanyu-Aarohi's wedding and more – why Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer is getting TROLLED

Audiences will witness that Akshara has returned to her Goenka family. Kairav on the other hand has mixed feelings as he was the one who got mostly affected after she left. He behaves rudely to her now and will also be seen mocking Abhinav for his financial status.

Meanwhile, Abhimanyu and Aarohi will start talking to each other and they decide to get married for the sake of Ruhi. Abhimanyu who is madly in love with Ruhi does not want to be away from her. He decides to be her father and be in her life instead of losing her. Well, Aarohi will not agree to this, but Abhimanyu will make a promise that he will turn out a father to Ruhi.

On the other hand, Abhinav tells Neelima to have some shame as she enters his room, while he thinks about the moments he spent with Akshara. Abhinav tells Akshara that he does not know what family is and it is okay if Abhir does not know same. He also tells Akshara that he was an orphan and tells her that Abhir will also be alone. Akshara will be jealous seeing Abhimanyu with Aarohi. What will happen next?