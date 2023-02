Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer TV Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now focussing on life after Abhimanyu and Akshara's divorce. Karishma Sawant and Jay Soni are playing key roles in the show which is moving the story forward. The track might not be to the show's fans' liking and the fans have been continuously expressing their dislike of what the TV shows have been reduced to in the name of the storyline and for the sake of TRPs. And the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is also on the list. Fans have slammed the makers for ruining and destroying AbhiRa. Also Read - TRP Report Week 6: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back on no 2, Anupamaa proves to have permanent place in audience hearts [Check TOP 5 TV shows]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist: Abhimanyu to marry Aarohi

You have to give it, a wedding track in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai always fetches TRPs. And it's gonna be the wedding of Abhimanyu and Aarohi. Harshad Chopda and Karishma Sawant play the roles of Abhimanyu and Aarohi. While the latter is Ruhi's mother, Abhimanyu is her foster father. And now, after a dramatic turn, because Ruhi was called a cheater, Abhimanyu and Aarohi have given in to Manjiri's request and demand that they marry each other. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ruhi inviting her friend and her friend's family for her Matashree and her Poppy's wedding. Even Abhimanyu invites them. Also Read - Will Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa be next Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's SaiRat? Fans give their VERDICT! [View Poll Results]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans express their anger

It goes without saying that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular TV shows in the country. It grabs headlines in Entertainment News every single day. And this time, it has made news and yet again for the ongoing track. Fans have lashed out at the track of Abhimanyu marrying Aarohi, the wife of his dead brother and also the sister of her ex-wife. They are already bored with Abhinav aka Jay Soni's track and want to see their AbhiRa together, despite feeling that AbhiRa's endgame is questionable given the twists. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Hina Khan sets the internet on fire with white monokini pics; sunkissed avatar will leave you awestruck [View Pics]

Marrying brother's widow, or even cousins or Uncle-nieces, Aren't unheard in India (usually for property/kids situation) TRP aunties aren't crying due to #AbhiRohi we have seen Hum Aapke Hain Kaun,Kora Kagaz, Kumkum and more ?#yrkkh #AbhiRa fd is getting panic attacks ? pic.twitter.com/N7GLpUHkPN — Rachna (@RSIHCAHI) February 17, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai should be renamed as Rishton ka Masla #yrkkh — panvati (@panvati2) February 17, 2023

This tweet is only about Akshu. Why don't they show her as a strong individual? I mean why doesn't she have the uniqueness and spark of a FL? Why has it become so difficult to relate to her?

You should be able to relate to both leads and their thought process.#yrkkh — Namra (@NamraHasan) February 17, 2023

If u Ignore cringe x2, 11 min of Ak-Nav Jamai sa, damaad, sasural blah blah,

Abhi’s poppy ?ki shaadi ka invite?

Eps was OK.

Hope Kasauli is done once 4 all.

Abhi distracted w/ AK thoughts &

AK Car seq at the end was highlight of eps

MJ?#kaiaan SS ??

Apologetics BP❓??‍♀️#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/ji6O7dLR5B — floating_point (DKP screwed YRKKH n Abhira) (@floating_point_) February 17, 2023

Akshu's lack of longing and love for Abhi is the downfall for me. Hurts way more than Aarohi or Manjiri or Nav. Also Nav is not entirely at fault. Akshu didn't keep boundaries so he will develop feelings.#AbhimanyuBirla #yrkkh https://t.co/yzwxQ2Q4mN — Namra (@NamraHasan) February 17, 2023

Akshu, Udaipur wapis aagayi.

? ki saree bistar ke kone mein lag ke phat gayi, phati saree dekh jharu cheek uthi 'Tune mujhse meri saree cheen li Akshara'.

Major drama ahead.@1246rumana continue kar na, bohut din hogaye Major drama ahead nahin diye hum dono ??#AbhiRa #yrkkh — ???????? ?? (@Tanghita1) February 17, 2023

Consistency ki toh daad deni padegi! 6 saal se ratta lagaya hua hai! Kitne dil par attack hue, parlok nahin sidhari yeh! Bhale Abhi ka dum ghut jaaye, praan chale jaaye par apne hi bete ko baat maanne par majboor karne ki aadath nai gayi Manjari ki! ? #Yrkkh — MissInsanity (@MissInsanity21) February 17, 2023

Abhi is marrying after his ex married someone else and has a child with him and is very happy in her life that also for his dead brother's daughter #yrkkh https://t.co/DqenUJTYOt — Rimjhim Beniwal (@Rimi9414) February 17, 2023

@StarPlus, I’ve told you already, I pray every day that you pay the price for causing mental trauma to all of us.

And that day is coming near, #karma is real.

Not just #yrkkh but all your shows’ TRP will slip down and your reign will be over.

I Pray Every Day! — STRINZY (@strinzy) February 17, 2023

WHAT THE HELL IS THIS LMFAOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/OqX6rJByHO — . (@volontcs) February 17, 2023

baby shower when?!

start sending invites for that too #yrkkh https://t.co/lIuH4c9BtP — ?! (@_yelpmtired) February 17, 2023

FIL AND DIL marriage invitation?

And the way he is so excited to get married to his DIL(as he says Neil is his child)? https://t.co/8bBJkiTEUn — Riya (@RD_2720) February 17, 2023

Nashede makers kya likhate hai Humare harshad sir ko dur rakho aise phaltuu track se #yrkkh https://t.co/AciXhuSJuK pic.twitter.com/o6WeNLpNCw — HarShali ki Mitali??(Mausajiki shadiwale Team) (@Creativestuff10) February 17, 2023

Disgusting ??

The abhimanyu birla character ?????? https://t.co/LWVyH4kpvF — Kridha ?? (@manasam73269135) February 17, 2023

Lmao, akshara saying jamai sa to abhinav- wasnt cringe?

Wait dint she call abhimanyu the same last march?

Selective bashing ftw https://t.co/VKTqlJOang — dm-abhira (@DeepthaManisha) February 17, 2023

"Best ML" inviting us to "SAAL KI SABSE BADI SHAADI"?? https://t.co/XjnIDQrCrC — Aarya? (@Aarya451Sairat) February 17, 2023

Once upon a time Abhimanyu Birla said sali aadhi gharwali type ke concept meri dictionary mei nahi hai now This person is asking to come to our wedding???? What is the change of 360°? it's the same person isn't it??

Brainless chu writer,go to hell??#yrkkh #AbhiRa https://t.co/svOiMVuux2 pic.twitter.com/Nb9UwRwQPV — ?Harshali? (@ishvikaCreat0) February 17, 2023

Thankfully left watching this show long back https://t.co/t9SB491wzS — ✨ (@teekhimirchi03) February 17, 2023

Making your aadhi gharwali your full gharwali Only abhimanyu birla can relate. https://t.co/UzWFV0Zti7 — ?. (@ektara03_) February 17, 2023

#yrkkh They could have brought back Maya Khera for Abhimanyu ???.. — Regina Phalange (@ReginaP90649139) February 17, 2023

Stop showing such regressive content in the name of Dil ke rishte and paid PR articles not working this time #yrkkh #StarPlusStopIt — Regina Phalange (@ReginaP90649139) February 17, 2023

Makers could have brought a villian as a cameo at least he would have add some spice to the story .Makers brought nav who is not adding anything to the story but making giving creep expressions . Makers have successfully made the leads VILLIAN of the story ?#yrkkh — SђivสŇi☘ (@shi_jenniejaan) February 17, 2023

#yrkkh

This show is nothing but a mockery now.

It's being trolled to another level.

It stil could ah e been a wonderful track of they concentrated on the main plot.

Nothing is there to hype...people are just making memes n trolls and having fun. https://t.co/KDqniYX5Ho — Rohini (@rohini5452) February 17, 2023

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Manjiri being fearful of what Akshara's presence will do to them. Fans are happy to see her scared.