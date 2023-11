Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is in the news ever since the new cast of the show was introduced. Yes, the show is all set to take a leap and post leap, a new cast will enter. Abhimanyu and Akshara’s story will end soon. This is a big story in Entertainment news. However, currently, Abhimanyu and Akshara are waiting to get married. Their wedding was happening earlier as well but everyone came to know about Akshara’s pregnancy. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda talks about his dream partner and marriage; Pranali Rathod wants a joint family

Manjiri did not wish to bring home Akshara with Abhinav's child. She wanted Akshara only for her son, Abhimanyu. She asked Akshara to abort her baby and then get married to Abhimanyu. However, Abhimanyu and the others slam her for the decision.

Abhimanyu decides to get married to Akshara at any cost and hence even leaves the Birla house and Manjiri. However, Manjiri is still not happy and wants to do everything to stop the wedding. She even tried to bribe Akshara and asked her to give Abhimanyu

Abhimanyu gets arrested in a fraud case

However, she was slammed for it and Abhimanyu tried hard to make her understand that he wants to raise Abhinav's baby just like Abhinav did for his child. However, Manjiri only wants abortion and her son's happiness. In the latest episode, we see that Abhimanyu and Akshara finally reach the court to get married.

But Abhimanyu gets arrested before that and is accused of stealing Rs 15 crores from Manjiri's account. Akshara and the others get shocked. Akshara confronts Parth for getting Abhimanyu arrested and feels that Parth is trying to spoil Abhimanyu's life as a revenge.

However, she gets to know from Shefali that Manjiri is behind all this. Manjiri also confesses that she did so to stop Abhimanyu and Akshara's wedding. However, Akshara and Anand try to make her understand and hence she decides to accept Akshara and the baby.

Abhimanyu takes a big step against Manjiri

But she tells Akshara that she will not ignore Abhimanyu's love for the baby. Akshara will decide not to tell Abhimanyu that Manjiri got him arrested to stop their wedding. However, Parth will tell him the truth. As per reports, Abhimanyu will take a big step next.

He will remove Manjiri from the Birla house for trying out such evil things against an unborn baby. He will also break all ties with his mother for planning against his wife and his kids.