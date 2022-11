So, the ratings of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai improved as things between Akshara and Abhimanyu improved. This just proves how much Abhimanyu and Akshara are loved by their fans. Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod play Abhi and Akshu in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. They are popularly known as AbhiRa online. Recently, in the show, we saw Akshara giving a second chance to her relationship with Abhimanyu. The latter had asked Akshara to make a decision about their relationship saying that he wanted to live with her again and love her all over again. And now, there are reports about another AbhiRa separation. Yes, you read that right.

AbhiRa heading for another separation in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

As per a live on ABP, Abhimanyu and Akshara will yet have another separation. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are very shocked on listening to the news. After all, it's been just a couple of hours of Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's reunion. As per the news live, Akshara will be pregnant and circumstances will lead to Abhimanyu throwing Akshara out of the house. Abhimanyu, however, seems to be unaware of Akshara's pregnancy. While there's no confirmation about the upcoming track, this has riled up AbhiRa shippers and how!

AbhiRa fans are in shock and dismay

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makes it to the Entertainment News section every day. Be it for the low TRPS, ongoing tracks and more. Even the fans react to the same. And after watching the live and hearing about Abhimanyu and Akshara's another separation they were, naturally, not happy. Some feel that it's fake while some are in shock. Check out the tweets of AbhiRa fans on new separation track here:

What do you all smoke and drink before posting fake news??trp ki band baji hai ab kya TRP Ka janazha nikalana hai.abhira ko separate kareneki galati koi kar hi nahi sakata makers ko bolo saste nashe lena band kare #yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda #pranalirathod https://t.co/EYL0wgHXNG — Ravan raj (@Harshnakullove) November 9, 2022

#HarshadChopda SBS Live talking about next 5yrs separation track again storyline come #yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla PS -' Aditi alaws Also giving confirm news maker's writers to ready for another leap, pic.twitter.com/yQ1UBrAzDE — ManishaMaji (@ManishaMaji8) November 9, 2022

There was a pregnancy and separation track after divorce in Ichche nodee. First there was rumor of memory loss and now there is rumor of pregnancy track.I think all the media portals are assuming this because 3rd generation is a remake.

Not fully but..some part..#yrkkh #Abhira — Stay away (@Trupti20240863) November 9, 2022

N ppl why will the makers leak their track to a media portal? ???

This is the same SBS who said about Bride swap drama and this is the same SBS who leaked the entire wedding episode in their segment. For attention they get to their worst.#yrkkh #AbhiRa — ???????? ?? (@Tanghita1) November 9, 2022

Sachiii Kuch hone too do pehly?

west Asaar to dikh Nahi rhy Kuch bhi hone ke....???

Chiriya bhi complete Nahi huii abhi tak??#Yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #HarshAli https://t.co/U6btaGBPRP — harshadxsakoon (@harshadxsakoon) November 9, 2022

Akshara Pregnant toh tab hogi na jab kuch hoga inke beech ??

Aur abhi toh milain hain doni 2 din pehle.

Thoda toh baat ko samjho doston ??☻

------#yrkkh #AbhiRa #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai #Harshali https://t.co/j23okZxVYw — Sarah Waqar (@Sarawaqar141) November 9, 2022

No guys this is true news? Channel is wanting to bring this track for trp...

They are pressuring our makers to bring some ediotic tracks in our story like other serials for profit.they are wanting fights and separation between #AbhiRa for trp.

Shame on @StarPlus#yrkkh https://t.co/Db6K79PnZM — Pranalian?? (@Pranalians11) November 9, 2022

Guys wth yaar relax karo chill maro

Koi separation nahi ho raha.

So relax.

Yaha ek media ne separation leap ka dala baki media portals bhi bhed chaal mey chal diye Aur aab ush bhed chaal ka part tum log baan rahe ho ?

Makers pagal nahi hai itna samj lo ?#AbhiRa #Yrkkh — Aamaya (@MadCrazygirls) November 9, 2022

Plssss DKP or garima give some good BTS otherwise this FD will keep ranting and crying about that bullshit separation news

I am so done with this nonsense #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Tanisha (@Tanisha6345) November 9, 2022

She said "mujhe aisa lagta hain" ? So nothing is confirmed yet ?

And media portals we know always misguide us for the engagement ?‍♀️#yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/Co69QBW6Li — Anushka Ghosh (@AbhiraAbhira1) November 9, 2022

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ami Trivedi aka Manjiri being miffed with Akshara who goes to her maayka for Vansh's prospective bride meeting. She has to attend Abhimanyu's dinner party in the evening. However, at the Goenka Mansion, Kairav suddenly falls ill.