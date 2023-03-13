Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu's emotional confession to Akshara ahead of her final departure

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara is going back to Kasauli and decides to never return to her maternal home as she decides to build a life with Abhinav

By Bollywood Staff

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's last episode had begun with Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) fighting for Akshara (Pranali Rathod). Abhinav asks Abhimanyu if he thinks Akshara still loves him. If that is true then he will get out of their life. Akshara tells Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) that they are now mothers and have to move on. She says the future of the kids is at stake. Abhimanyu returns home. Manjari (Ami Trivedi) worries for Abhimanyu as he is getting restless. Mahima (Pragati Mehra) tells Manjari not to worry; he will be fine soon. Also Read - TRP List Week 9: Anupamaa takes huge leap from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, FALTU sees a rise [View List]

Akshara decides to return to Kasauli and leave Udaipur. She says she will never return to her maternal home again. Abheer (Shreyansh Kaurav) does not want to return. Abhimanyu remembers Akshara and decides to meet her one last time, as he will die if he does not meet Akshara. Ahead of taking the final step, Akshara wants to go to the temple once and offer all her good and bad memories about this place to him. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod's TRP boosts; AbhiRa fans fear dragging of the trauma for their FAVE jodi

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Abhiumanyu came to the Shiva temple to apologize to Akshara for the last six years and confess his feelings in front of her. She says she is a woman who does not crave for love any more. She says she needs respect which she gets from Abhinav. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi Abhimanyu-Akshara aka AbhiRa have kept audience hooked than Anupamaa-Anuj and others [View Poll Results]

Abheer in the earlier episodes had gone to the hospital all alone to meet Abhimanyu. Worried, Akshara and Abhinav had to get him back from there. The building bond that worried them a lot.

