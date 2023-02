Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for a big twist. Last year, Jay Soni joined the show as Abhinav Sharma and since then, the makers have focused on four characters: Abhimanyu, Akshara, Aarohi and Abhinav. Akshara is shown to be married to Abhinav while Aarohi and Abhimanyu will soon get married. Now, in the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu announcing his decision to marry Aarohi. Also Read - Anupamaa's Anuj Kapadia, Junooniyat's Jahaan, YRKHH's Abhimanyu Birla; check most loved male heroes on TV

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST: Abhimanyu is in pain looking at Akshara

Clearly, Harshad Chopda aka Abhimanyu has not yet moved on from Akshara. He still loves her and cannot see her with Abhinav, played by Jay Soni. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see the Birlas joining the birthday celebration of Mimi. Manjiri is very worried about Abhimanyu and is constantly looking out for him at the Goenkas. Abhimanyu dances with Abhir while Akhara dances with Abhinav. Abhimanyu gets sad seeing them together.

It is pretty evident that Abhimanyu still yearns for Akshara (Pranali Rathod). He cannot see her getting hurt. He is himself hurting seeing Akshara move on with Abhinav. And now, in the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu announcing his marriage to Aarohi (Karishma Sawant).

Netizens slam Manjiri and the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The fans of AbhiRa have been slamming the makers for bringing the twist of separation. It was very painful and the fans are questioning on how the makers will bring back Abhimanyu and Akshara together. They are mighty pissed with Manjiri, played by Ami Trivedi. Manjiri, seeing Abhimanyu in pain will drop the bomb of Abhimanyu marrying Aarohi for Ruhi's sake. Akshara will be shocked alongside the Goenkas. Elsewhere, they have also praised Abhir and Abhimanyu's dance and sync in the upcoming episode. It's going viral in Entertainment News right now. Check out the tweets here:

It's all crap from the start — Toxic Abhira 3.0 (@insaniyat5678) February 26, 2023

Also the way manjiri monitors abhi's every move is not normal plz stop it is getting over board?? #yrkkh #AbhiRa — Pooooooh (@pooh_for_rescue) February 27, 2023

Makers we haven't singed for seeing Navra dance together or another Abhirohi Tilak? There should be a limit for going overboard... Where is #abhira in these cring ultra pro max... After online trolling TRP drop u are still showing all this crap, what u want to achive? #yrkkh — Abhiralicious (@Vidhi_karia_) February 27, 2023

MG might go off on Akshu saying, she did worse than Naira, when she faked her death and kept Kairav away for 5years. #ABHIRA #yrkkh https://t.co/irp2kuqHVu — Sonia Kamal (@SoniaKa29699995) February 27, 2023

What a blockbuster father-Son duo looks like?#AbhimanyuBirla and his Junior #AbhirBirla stole the show❤ Every move they were complementing each other and it was exactly replica of each other Shreyansh is a star kid, he is perfectly matches with #HarshadChopda #abhira #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/xlqTTxxl9I — Abhiralicious (@Vidhi_karia_) February 27, 2023

Nice Abhi decided he made a mistake last time. Lovely he’s moving on.

Mj ‘decides’ for everyone. May be she does have the right to for Abhi, he certainly never objects. Jharu looked stricken at the announcement. No one more selfish, self-centred than mj in gen 3. #yrkkh #AbhiRa — SurplusSundew (@SurplusSundew) February 27, 2023

I have always found mj weird. She gets weirder and more unhinged by the episode. She’s so bothered and jealous by Akshu’s peace and smile, she loses all sense of normalcy.

It’s less about Abhi than it is about breaking Akshu’s peace for her. #yrkkh #AbhiRa — SurplusSundew (@SurplusSundew) February 27, 2023

True,stronger akshu fighting and venting out all the anger pain in front of families would be the best ckt growth,like they all are behaving nothing happened,but they made her do aache admi jaap??‍♀️and made her do mistakes,anyway makers will do whatever they want#yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/H2jS05NbcH — abhi_yrkkh (@Yrkkh__Abhi) February 27, 2023

It’s no surprise that the dance between Abhi and Abhir is the highlight of the episode. They were so in sync and looked fabulous!

Only they can touch eo hair! I love this duo.

I’m glad Abhir and Mimi joined Akshu and ?.

And my #navrohi moment ? #yrkkh #AbhiRa #AbhirBirla pic.twitter.com/ejuWxFyDlw — SurplusSundew (@SurplusSundew) February 27, 2023

Lmao i cann see abhimanyu giving a lecture about the shaadi now.

A parallel to ‘ mera pati, mera bacha, mera wajood, mera ghar’ from kasauli??? #abhira are such petty people tryna press eo off. — dm-abhira (@DeepthaManisha) February 27, 2023

Girija Rani Spotted Infront of His Abhi The Way He Moved Towards Her ?

The Way They Both Seen EO in Awkward Situation When Marriage is Announced Their Both Heart is Breaked into Pieces at That Second They Both Never Moved On From EO It's Impossible ?#Abhira#Harshali#Yrkkh pic.twitter.com/2gNxQnU9YN — Harshali???Abhira? (@Chpavani16) February 27, 2023

Their eyes expressed everything ?

I love the way hc and pr acts through their eyes ?>>>>>>#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/h4SShpdAaR — harshali_abhira (@harshalixstan) February 27, 2023

The daily routine of twisting narrative from certain accounts in this fd & they can't be ashamed from themselves they are known now to all the fd #yrkkh #abhira https://t.co/XetB5brnoV — alsh (@alshaymaics) February 27, 2023

Wait for makers to turn it into Jay Soni & Karishma Sawant show from HC & PR. Thats all i can see.#yrkkh #abhira — Solin (@Saolin_111) February 27, 2023

His instant urge to go & hold her when she was about to fall?? His face expression on this ?? This man?❤️#yrkkh #HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/WFfIduDSUH — ??????? ❣️ (@noorshahind786) February 27, 2023

Manjari jaisi haramjadi aurat maine ek bhi nahi dekhi hain?? pura time akshu abhi ko ghur rahi hain ?? puri dayan hain ?#yrkkh #abhira — Aparna Das (@Api_blue07) February 27, 2023

Finally good episode ? Promises Rjoke unfortunately why so much melodrama

?

Makers have gone too far with everything let’s see how they bring #AbhiRa together

Why is AB not saying sorry 2 Akshu 4 it’s high Time

Aru shock was accident but Niel was all Akshu?

#yrkkh — livelovelaugh (@livelov34240296) February 27, 2023

Abhi ????❤️

Kese koi pyar na kare ise akshu gine waki thi wo uski tarf kicha chala ????yeh pyar nahi to kya hai yeh dono bahut bade buddhu hai ???in ko koi samjao ??#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/PxJ98u9QRr — HARSHALI..? (@snowy_005) February 27, 2023

As soon as her mother announced the “shaadi” & just in a second he was looking at her & I love the way Akshu handle herself in that moment!❤️‍? Still looking up to each other #AbhiKiAkshu #AbhiRa #yrkkh #AbhiRa #harshadchopda #pranalirathod #Harshali #yehrishtakyakehalatahai pic.twitter.com/6BnlNy4UJv — ?? (@hammuxcreations) February 27, 2023

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Big TWIST

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhimanyu apologising to the Goenkas on Manjiri's behalf. Kairav will slam Aarohi for being ready to marry Abhimanyu who left Akshara when she lost her kids. Abhimanyu will announce that he will not repeat the mistake and he will marry Aarohi.