Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the biggest TV shows in the country. Currently, in the third generation of the show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant in key roles. Recently, Jay Soni entered the TRP garner TV show. He plays Abhinav in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Abhinav is a good man and he has helped Akshara a lot. Jay Soni has been winning hearts and how! It has led to differences in AbhiRa Fandom. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more TOP TV shows that are fetching good TRPs despite getting flak for ongoing tracks [View Pics]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the TOP TV shows that have been airing on TV for more than a decade. Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant play the third-generation leads in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, that is, Abhimanyu Birla, Akshara Goenka and Aarohi Goenka. In the latest episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara and Abhinav raising Abhir while Abhimanyu and Aarohi raise Ruhi. There's a difference in their upbringing. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi getting successful while Akshara sells jams without a career leave AbhiRa fans angry; check fans' reaction on post-leap episode

Ruhi calls Abhimanyu, poppy while Abhir addresses Abhinav as Papa. In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Akshara revealing all the good deeds of Abhinav in the flashback. Jay Soni as Abhinav is already winning hearts. So much so that some fans have started shipping Abhinav with Akshara. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Kartik-Naira, Imlie fame Arylie and more TV jodis' love stories that ended in deaths [View Pics]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: AbhiRa fans react on Jay Soni winning hearts

So, right now, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are divided. Entertainment News is full of it. They are upset with the makers separating Abhimanyu and Akshara, their AbhiRa so bitterly. And it has now got a faction. Abhimanyu stans and Akshara stans. On one hand, Akshara supporters feel Abhimanyu is heartless and ruthless. On the other hand, Abhimanyu fans are calling Akshara Mahaan, etc. Abhinav's good nature has won a lot of hearts as it is. However, AbhiRa shippers feel AbhiRa are end game. They feel Abhinav will be turned into a villain soon. Some want Abhinav's goodness retained. Check out the reactions here:

Ohhh... So nav helping ak is HUMANITY and abhi helping arohi is cringe?? Why??

He should leave her and her baby to die in emergency tht too when he himself is a DOCTOR whose whole life revolves around saving ppl??

Is this wht u call humanity?? #yrkkh — Ukihc×chiku (@wander_study) January 9, 2023

This was not even maahanta. This was just humanity and bravery on both Neil and Akshara's part. Forget that it's a show and forget that PR and HC play #abhira and then think about it. Wouldn't you actually laud such a person? #yrkkh — Hakuna matata (@Blip_Existence) January 9, 2023

When Akshu was in immense pain when their baby needed Abhi the most…he wasn’t there…but God sent Nav to help his wife it was Abhi’s good karma…& to save their baby it was Akshu’s good karma What Nav did…i m grateful for…ig it was destiny&you can’t change it…#yrkkh #Abhira — Shine&Smile? (@ShineNSmile_4ol) January 9, 2023

Abhinav is a very good human being till now but have patience Abhi will be back with a bang. He is also human and human makes mistakes, he will realise it soon and make up too. He is a freaking ml of the show. Halke mein mat lo usko. Aye bade.! ?#yrkkh#AbhiRa — Hiba Azad (@azad_hiba) January 9, 2023

Okay fine ... Abhinav is so great , very great , so much that his name may be recommended for nominations for Nobel Peace Prize and UN for protecting human rights. But #Abhi and #Akshu love each other and #Abhir is their son and they will end up together. Now STFU .

#yrkkh — अपराजिता (@Aparaji68142122) January 9, 2023

I appreciate Sirat for taking care of Akshu and doing everything for her as her step mom. But she used akshu as aarohi's punching bag and audience will never forgive her for making her weak.

I never saw abhinav forcing abhir to be punching bag of others.#yrkkh https://t.co/sAZLdVSOdH — Toxic AbhiRa Fan (@secretflish) January 9, 2023

Why does Akshu have to have romantic feelings for Abhinav in exchange for the help he did? That’s like saying Akshu should have kept fulfilling her promise to Sirat for her lifetime no matter how terrible Aarohi was. Don’t normalise a life long commitment like that. #yrkkh — lavanya (@abhiraxxx) January 9, 2023

akshara deserves nav... but what about nav? Did he deserve akshara? she spoiled his life with her so called fake marriage...... abhinav deserve abhir but not akshara. #yrkkh — ITV shows (@shows_itv) January 9, 2023

Those who r flipping from Abhimanyu to Abhinav now , r those ppl who r gonna ask "how can i get a husband like Abhi" in few days???‍♀️ It's the reality.... #HarshadChopda • #AbhimanyuBirla • #AbhiRa • #yrkkh — Aayesha (@WeWantJasly) January 9, 2023

#yrkkh

What's there to be carried away with Abhinav reaching a woman in labour pain to a hospital ? Wouldn't #Abhimanyu do the same in similar situation to any woman ?Have we never seen or known #Abhimanyu?A wrong action under a trying circumstances doesn't change his character! — Rita Kar (@itskhuku) January 9, 2023

Iam noticing the accounts shipping nav with our akshu .waiting for them to flip the moment akshu abhi comes onscreen together..i know right now their relationship is messy but it will get better eventually.#ABHIRA ARE THE END GAME. Btw excited to see the flippers reaction #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/uJureKMw15 — Jessica (@Jessica20010701) January 9, 2023

Atleast woh rangralian ni mana raha like akshara jo conveniently mazay kar rahe hai abhinav k sath ? Abhir ko illegal bacha bana dia ussne Abhinav ka ? Akshara k pyar ka kya? Oh wait usne to kabhi pyar kia hi ni tha bloody selfish aurat ? #YRKKH https://t.co/NLs0Fg5w3G — Mad_For_Harshad (@BepannaahNo1Fan) January 9, 2023

K!LL Abhimanyu Birla and make Abhinav, Jhaaru and Akshara as leads, that would be the solution to every f!cking issues ??‍♀️lofl, at least i'd get a reason to NOT WATCH it completely if you K word Abhi from Ra ???#yrkkh — シ (@_sporsha_) January 9, 2023

As much my AbhiRa heart crying seeing Abhir calling Papa to Abhinav bt My heart goes to Abhinav bcz he freaking deserve everything ❤️

He lived Abhir's journey from a foetus to a 5 yr kid..he risked his everything to save him..He freaking deserve everything plz ?#Yrkkh #JaySoni pic.twitter.com/78SA1W78XU — Aparna (@Aparna45056805) January 9, 2023

Ak clearly praised abhinav but doesn't mean she degrade abhi it's some ppl twisting her narrative ??? #yrkkh — In_love???‍⚕️ (@m_tejaashree) January 9, 2023

Ohhh... So nav helping ak is HUMANITY and abhi helping arohi is cringe?? Why??

He should leave her and her baby to die in emergency tht too when he himself is a DOCTOR whose whole life revolves around saving ppl??

Is this wht u call humanity?? #yrkkh — Ukihc×chiku (@wander_study) January 9, 2023

Better they make AB complete villian n kick Him from cliff for tje glorification of this mahaa admi...HC made Abhimanyu Birla that huge k viewers accept kare Abhinav mahaan devta ko.... yeh sabh kar rahe hai... #yrkkh — Sonia (@ImSonia_10) January 9, 2023

Abhinav saved AK & her child, Humanity ye sab sahi haiBut ye sab hota hi nai agar AK Abhi ko inform karti Udaipur wapas jati batati, Bcoz of her one wrong decision woh apna baby bhi kho sakti thi?+ Don't come with usne suna nai jap #Yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla #AksharaGoenka — HC_Abhimanyu (@SNS_HC) January 9, 2023

No matter how sensible or logical question is,the answer is same Abhi is toxic ,Nav is god ?? #yrkkh #AbhimanyuBirla yeh obsession kya kehlata hai https://t.co/3aSBtXkS2s — Aadya_sunshine_22 (@AadyaSunshine) January 9, 2023

#yrkkh i don't what to say

But don't trust dkp and nav so much

If they made abhi villain 1-2 episodes

They can make nav too.

P.s.-then abhi was the best ML in itv#AbhiRa — punsandali nimsara (@punsandalinims1) January 9, 2023

The same people crying about Abhi not fitting into Akshu-Abhir-Abhinav dynamic are the one’s that hailed Abhi for disrespecting Harsh. #Yrkkh — Papa-Mausi ki Shaadi ? (@abhirababy) January 9, 2023

" Abhir ka papa hone ka medal "

He freaking deserve that?

Do whatever u want DKP.. don't u dare ruin this Bond..Abhir is his world..Don't u dare snatch his world from him.. ?

Jyaada ho to use maar dena.. story me na sahi bt Dil me to rahega..bt don't ruin him ?#yrkkh #JaySoni https://t.co/ePfuyOJNTx — Aparna (@Aparna45056805) January 9, 2023

This man really did a lot for Akshu nd for AbhiRa's baby??? thanku Nav, u just won my heart again ?? you proved that you r really a nice guy???? P.s Jay Soni, what an actor u r. You just nailed this scene?????#AbhiRa #JaySoni #Yrkkh #Abhir #AbhirBirla pic.twitter.com/Fr0VDfDkEg — Bhavi? (@BhaviPaharia) January 9, 2023

Yarr, He is so funny and I don't want see to him getting hurt plsss P.s I still want AbhiRa together but feeling sad for this guy. He is a nice person yarrrr#yrkkh #JaySoni #AbhiRa #AbhikiAkshu #Akshu pic.twitter.com/KLuCdNyEeq — Bhavi? (@BhaviPaharia) January 8, 2023

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Neelima Amma asking Abhinav to marry Akshara. On the other hand, Manjiri asks Abhimanyu to marry Aarohi.