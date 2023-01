Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Harshad Chopda plays Abhimanyu Birla while Pranali Rathod plays Akshara in the show. Until now, we have seen Abhimanyu meeting Akshara in Kasauli. It was through Abhinav that Abhimanyu and Akshara came face-to-face after 6 years. Abhi has seen Akshara living with Abhinav and son Abhir. He is broken that Akshara is no longer with him and it pains him. Abhinav is unaware that Abhimanyu is the same Abhi of Akshara. And now, it's finally time for him to know. Also Read - Weekly TV TRP list: Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin remain to rule the top 2 spots; Bigg Boss 16 competes with THIS show for fifth position [VIEW FULL LIST]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BIG TWIST

Entertainment News is full of the upcoming big twist from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Until now, we saw Abhimanyu helping out Abhinav who is badly hurt. Despite Akshara and Abhimanyu parting ways. They were very hostile towards each other despite they were pining for each other in their hearts. While Akshara has buried her past, Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) is still living in it. Akshara (Pranali Rathod) is stuck in the past too but she has moved on and become very strong for son, Abhir.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhinav to realise Abhi is Abhimanyu?

In the next episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhinav (Jay Soni) asking Akshara if Abhimanyu is her Abhi, the same who left her and her son. Akshara stands there shocked and numbed. Abhinav has been living unaware that Abhimanyu is the same Abhi. Despite the tension between them, he seemed not to notice. Abhinav has always been a carefree person and he didn't put much thought into things. He loves keeping people happy. Abhir is his life. However, things might change drastically once Abhinav learns the truth about Abhimanyu.

Will Abhinav be the same good man as he is seen till now? Fans have been expecting that Abhinav might change and he will eventually turn against Abhi. Will he reunite Abhimanyu with Akshara? Will he be able to let go of his family for AbhiRa?