Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami have taken the show forward after Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod. Samridhii plays Abhira, Akshara's mother and Shehzada plays Armaan Poddar. Abhira and Armaan had to tie the knot due to Akshara. They are now living together as a part of a deal-wali marriage. Slowly and gradually, Armaan and Abhira are coming closer. Their latest moments together have impressed netizens.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata: Abhira and Armaan come closer; serve emotional moments

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we saw Yuvraaj entering the Poddar Mansion. He wants to take away Abhira. He scares Abhira at first by intruding into the house as a masked man and hurting her. Armaan, somehow, reaches Poddar Mansion and saves Abhira. He follows Yuvraaj back outside but loses his trial. Armaan meets with an accident but is fine. Abhira feels restless about Armaan. We can see Armaan and Abhira growing closer to each other. They have started to understand each other without words.

Netizens shower praises on AbhiMaan moments but have this to say about Armaan

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are serving Abhira and Armaan moments very well. The online audience has been appreciating the same. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira's moment, be it nok-jhok or their sizzling chemistry-wale moments, become a topic of discussion online. And such is the case with the upcoming episodes as well. Armaan and Abhira will be seen tending to each others' wounds. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) would apologize to Armaan for causing so much trouble because of Yuvraaj and her past. Armaan cares for Abhira in return, reassuring her that it is fine. However, there are some who are apprehensive about Armaan and Abhira's relationship because of his third angle with Ruhi. Check out their reactions here:

— Abhira once said she doesn’t like anyone touching her feet .

But today while Armaan put her feet on his leg haq se , she let him do it .

She didn’t even flinch .

That’s what Armaan means to her in short and also shows her acceptance towards Armaan . ???

#yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/5siZBuqM90 — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) February 13, 2024

how cute are they!! ???? their care for each other!! ufff!! alsooo I LOVE this song! #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/OnVV20nC9B — Dua✨ (@duaa2418) February 13, 2024

ur fucking joking that was the best 3 minutes i have seen in a long time i can write a whole essay like the way they both kept trading off taking care of each other cause they couldn't take a single second seeing the other hurt both crying im gonna DIE #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/hMpBRidJZ7 — muskiki ☁️ (@muskaanluvs) February 13, 2024

This entire sequence of Abhira and Armaan taking care of each other. Both shaken up in regard to what happened and seeing each other wounded. I have to give praise where it’s due. Samridhii was good as usual but Shehzada did good too ??#YRKKH pic.twitter.com/loXun1ZJ9m — ❀ ❥ Ankita ❥ ❀ (@_whatsinaname7) February 13, 2024

The way they constantly kept holding hands while tending to eo’s wound got to me ?❤️.

#yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/m05TPKUGue — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) February 13, 2024

i love the softness and innocence in armaan's eyes (and his entire being) <3 #yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/7yAuEZKOnO — ananya (@indecisivegirlx) February 13, 2024

Sometimes even the safest places cannot give you the assurance that a person’s warm hug can give and you call that person your HOME .

Armaan is the only safest place for her and I’m not even exaggerating.

This hug radiated soo much peace and comfort . ?❤️#yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/mwmLXCnArf — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) February 13, 2024

armaan and abhira taking care of each other is so cute and the song omg?!?!? rangdaari is serving ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/Umkf6hls8Y — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 13, 2024

Sheh did that good here ??.

Like he was taken aback at first and then the sigh !! #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/oyvBFLeQfj — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) February 13, 2024

Sheh and Sam were soo good today with those eyes . ?❤️

Like those gazes they shared conveying the hurt and concern for each other .

Soo on point loved it . #yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/nfOoGBDWNB — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) February 13, 2024

Her sorry followed by his it’s alright like he’s assuring her he’s fine .

They are soo soft I can’t . ???

#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/rrvBekIaKV — Megha ✿ (@Meghszz) February 13, 2024

abhira and armaan being more concerned for each other is everything, ugh have them fall in love already? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/clv9uUDsSS — ?. ? (@omgwashhh) February 13, 2024

Is it just me or emotions were missing from this scene. It felt rushed/forced !! Even their hug lasted a second,

The chemistry that they used to have has gone poof ? Was it intentional by makers/writers ? Am not sure…#yrkkh #yrkkh4 pic.twitter.com/U4mFsRtfEb — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) February 13, 2024

Even tho Abhira has a useless husband but I like the way Armaan treats her,like his doll?

They r cute but not going to fall for Abhimaan coz Armaan is not worth it..he keeps moving like a pendulum to either side in each episode..never sticks to one#yrkkhpic.twitter.com/2wTxI4xwUy — Alia? (@vrushyyfied) February 13, 2024

Done for the day with too much spam. Phew ? But, couldn't help it. The episode was really good. Action sequence, Dadi sa and Ruhi surprisingly behaving sane, Abhimaan's hug and care for each other. Enjoyed every bit of it.#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/JplrfdTG55 — T. (@mainaisihihoon) February 13, 2024

Their third hug ? And this time, it's Abhira who initiated it. This was so beautiful ?#yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/mJO8HXB6hx — T. (@mainaisihihoon) February 13, 2024

Because this was too beautiful ❤️? "One of the best feelings in the world is when you HUG someone you love, and they HUG you back even tighter." She hugged him and he hugged her back tightly like he just didn't want her to let go. ?❤️#yrkkh #abhimaan pic.twitter.com/vGxIxxKnYg — T. (@mainaisihihoon) February 13, 2024

Watch this video of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai here:

Well, for those not in the know, Armaan loved Ruhi first. However, when he heard that Rohit and Ruhi's alliance had been fixed, he took a step back. We have seen Armaan struggle between Ruhi and Abhira. It is this thing that the audience is not liking.