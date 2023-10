Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular television shows. The makers of the show are all set to bring a new generation leap wherein Akshara and Abhinav's daughter Abhira will be seen all grown up along with Aarohi's daughter Ruhi. The current story of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is focused on Akshara and Abhimanyu's reunion which is making Manjiri upset. She plans to get Abhimanyu arrested in a fraud case and sends him to jail. As per rumours, Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda who essay the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu will quit the show post-leap. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu to oust Manjiri out of Birla house and his life for trapping him in fraud case?

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post leap, the story will take a major turn and will leave the audinece shocked. Actress Samridhii Shukla will be seen playing the role of Akshara and Abhainav's daughter Abhira in the show. The entire story will be focused on her. Abhira will follow mother Akshara's footsteps and will take up law as her profession. Will she remember Abhimanyu, who is not shown in the show post-Leap?

Actor Shehzaada Dhami will be shown as her love interest who will also be shown as a successful lawyer. Will Abhira's chemistry with Shehzaada be as good as her mother and father? Talking about Pratiksha Homukhe will be seen playing the role of Ruhi, Aarohi's daughter in the show. She will be shown married to Armaan who is the brother of Shehzaada Dhami's character. Will the generation Leap live up to the expectations of the audience?

Apart from this, Manish Goenka aka Bade Papa will be seen taking care of Abhira and Ruhi. Akshara will be seen guiding and supporting Abhira in her life and will also be seen as a single parent after Abhimanyu's death.