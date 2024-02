Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now focused on the track of how Ruhi (Pratiksha Honmukhe) is trying her best to break the relationship of Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) and Abhira (Samridhii Shukla). We will see that Rohit is back in the house but he is in a critical state. Abhira will slowly start feeling that she is the third wheel in the relationship of Ruhi and Armaan. This will drift her away from him. Of late, we have seen two shows with strong plots revolving around brother-in-law and sister-in-law romance. Even in the third generation of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Aarohi wanted to marry Dr. Abhimanyu Birla while something similar is happening here as well. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twists: Imposter Abhir enters Goenka House; Abhira, Ruhi have a massive showdown

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler alert: Abhira, Armaan to marry in a hospital ward to fulfill Akshu's last wish; will Yuvraj let it happen?

Budding romance of Abhira and Armaan on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

On the show, fans are liking how Abhira is slowly winning hearts in the Poddar home. Samridhii Shukla has made an impression with her effortless acting. Even, AbhiMaan moments are super cute. But people cannot fathom what is the obsession with extramarital affairs in the current crop of Indian TV writers. Take a look at the reactions on social media. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twist: Abhimanyu to die saving Akshara? Abhir to lose his life before leap too?

Trending Now

They have so many plots but instead of exploring them one by one they have stuck to one cringey third angle. It's so annoying pls move on already. ?#yrkkh — Luffytaro (@exolflex) February 2, 2024

He is playing husband role of both girls#yrkkh — Aditi (@aditi95933) February 2, 2024

He can stop her but he has no guts to say no to his pyaari bhabhi because he wants ladoo in both hands #yrkkh — ? ? (@thenewme_001) February 2, 2024

She is not some doll that will get hurt by bangles and even if she does she is willingly doing it cuz of her creepy obsession with you! Armaan should know better. There is no way he doesnt know what ruhi’s intentions are! #yrkkh — Siva (@Vitharvshoe) February 2, 2024

The jeth devrani scenes just kills the joy of cute abhira and Armaan scenes #yrkkh — Maverick (@Maveric23329704) February 2, 2024

In the coming days, we will see that Ruhi and Armaan's affair gets exposed in front of Abhira. The ratings of the show have improved a lot after the fourth gen story has started.