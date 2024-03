Samridhii Shukla, Shehzada Dhami starrer Top TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to see an epic clash between the youngest bahu and the matriarch of the Poddar family. That's right. Abhira and Dadisa, that is, Kaveri Poddar have not been on good terms since the beginning. Things had started to change but now, with the case against Kaveri Poddar, things are back to square 1. In fact, a bit worse than one can imagine. Dadisa and Abhira will have a faceoff in tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai upcoming twist: Dadisa questions Abhira's upbringing

In tonight's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Dadisa asking Abhira about her mother, Akshara's family. Dadisa asks Abhira if she knows who her mother's family is or if she even informed her about them. Dadisa proceeds to allege that Akshara herself never cared for her family which is why Abhira does not care for them either. Dadisa berates Akshara in front of Abhira saying she never understood the meaning and importance of family which is why she didn't teach her either.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai spoiler alert: Abhira claps back at Dadisa

Abhira tells Dadisa that if someone punches her, she will fight. She won't tolerate anyone insulting her mother at all. Armaan (Shehzada Dhami) tries to diffuse the situation but Abhira doesn't back down. Abhira slams Dadisa saying that her mother trumps her in the courage department. Akshara taught Abhira to be courageous. Abhira tells her that everything can be wrong but not her mother's parrvarish. It is after this that Dadisa challenges Abhira in the court case. If Abhira wins, she will go to jail. If Dadisa wins, Abhira will have to let go of her dream to be a lawyer.

Netizens react to Abhira and Dadisa's tashan

Netizens are loving the way Abhira has responded to Dadisa questioning Akshara's upbringing. They are loving Abhira's never-back-down attitude. A majority of the viewers are hailing Abhira for her retort to Dadisa. And others are praising both Anita Raj and Samridhii Shukla's acting chops. Have a look at their reactions here:

The way #AbhiraSharma defended her mom against toxic old lady was just ????#yrkkh — Bria?? (@Me_DesiGirl) March 10, 2024

She’s nothing but a big bully setting such a stupid condition. I don’t know what gives her the idea that she has the right to stop anyone from going to school or having a career.

I really hope I don’t have to watch AB having to beg her to continue her education. #Yrkkh https://t.co/dCouZIyKxa — me (@bibi6970) March 10, 2024

Her fav SIL Sanjay abuses Kaveri's grandson n daughter but she doesn't even know or even if he did in front of him she never stopped him but she's so proud of her family because they are large in number ? What's the use of a bunch of donkeys #yrkkh https://t.co/5dMGCoxi4L — Akshnav_World (@akshnav93) March 10, 2024

Iski Maa! Iski Maa! Iski Maa! wth is wrong with DragonSa, Abhira's mother is dead, why does she keep bringing her in every other conversation. You are having a conversation with Abhira, talk to her na? Y do u keep dragging her mother's name in between! Pathetic!!!#yrkkh — Love Yourself (@yourblitheplace) March 10, 2024

abhira defending her mumma and not letting toxic buddhi say anything ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/KdOeJtSXVd — maya (@mayasdizis) March 10, 2024

I genuinely want Abhira to leave that toxic house and pursue her/her moms dream of becoming a successful lawyer & move on in life If the Makers have it in them to show the Right thing ,they will opt for this Storyline but alas it’s all about TRP? #yrkkh #AbhiraSharma #yrkkh4 pic.twitter.com/FIPQ3EP52I — Naina_H (@NH_hope13) March 10, 2024

the way daadi thinks her family’s great cuz she has a big family but half that family literally live in fear of her ? #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/8iXZMjIvkc — maya (@mayasdizis) March 10, 2024

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new upcoming twists

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Ruhi making Armaan say that he loves her too but Armaan gets a call informing him about Abhira's accident. Armaan would rush to be by Abhira's side. He also asks her to stop fighting the case.