Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The Samrdhi Shukla and Shehzada Dhami show has successfully grabbed everyone's attention. The complexities of relations between Ruhi, Armaan, and Abhira are fans' favourites. Fans also adore the chemistry of Abhira and Armaan. However, a new bond is now being formed in the show, and netizens can't help but praise it. We are talking about Abhira and Dadisaa's growing fondness for each other. Abhira has always admired Dadisaa; however, it's Dadisaa who is now slowly opening her heart to her. Social media has hailed the newfound bond and reacted beautifully about Dadisaa and Abhira's bond. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Twist: Ruhi to be finally out of the Poddar House? Armaan trapped badly between Abhira and his ex-flame

Abhira, Dadisaa's growing fondness for each other impresses fans

From past few episodes, Dadisaa's hatred or dislike towards Abhira has seen a major decline. The one incident which really helped Dadisaa and Abhira's bond was when Abhira, for the sake of the Poddar family, decided to marry Yuvraaj. After learning about Abhira's sacrifice, Dadisaa has started seeing Abhira in a positive light. Post that, the recent incident where Abhira handles Dadisaa when the latter panics also impresses her. Dadisaa in Abhira's request allows Charu to continue her internship. To add on to this, the recent episode where Dadissa and Abhira performed the Kathputli dance has once again won netizens' hearts, who are sure that Dadisaa and Abhira's bond is going to be the highlight of the show in the coming episodes. Check out social media users' reactions below Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai twists: Abhira cheers on Armaan and Ruhi but will she support them after learning truth about their relationship?

Omg omg omg omg omg dadisa was Abhira's RADHA?! Dadisa is definitely a kathputli in Abhira's hands ????#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/GuFwAXFZmx — ً (@_Missandrist_) March 4, 2024

she asks for idea to everyone and doesn't let anybody speak isso abhira™️ thing love her?❤️#yrkkh pic.twitter.com/rIZW3EhxCQ — ? (@ok_aishi) March 4, 2024

dadi sa started to like abhira. she is just in her denial phase ?#yrkkh #Abhirasharma — taz (@zaraa457) March 4, 2024

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadisaa has finally accepted that Rohit is no more in this world. She puts a garland on Rohit's frame and erases Ruhi's sindoor. Vidya isn't ready to accept that Rohit has died and informs Madhav that she won't let Ruhi have a second marriage as Rohit is still alive.